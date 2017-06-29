Vicky Pattison And Nathan Henry Are On All Star Driving School Together And Its Just Too Exciting

Vicky Pattison and Nathan Henry are two of our Geordie Shore favourites, so the idea of them on the same reality show is just too much to deal with TBH.

So we’re pretty much living for seeing Vicky and Nathan learning to drive on new E4 show All Star Driving School - just look at them being all squad goals on social media. Seriously, we really wanna hang with them.

The Geordie Shore stars will be joined by other famous names including Tattoo Fixers' Sketch and Paisley, Kimberly Wyatt, First Dates waitress CiCi Coleman, gymnast Claudia Fragapane, Made In Chelsea star Francis Boulle and The Vamps’ Connor Ball are all also attempting to pass their driving test.

Meanwhile, Vicky has already been sharing the details of her learner driver journey on her social media, “Today was a BIG day... First time I've ever managed to park in between the lines!!! Yay!!!,” she bragged on Instagram.

Go, girl!

Words: Olivia Cooke

