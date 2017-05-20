Vicky Pattison

Vicky Pattison Basically Looks Perfect In Boob-Tastic New Instagram Pic

Saturday, May 20, 2017 - 11:54

Vicky Pattison is just everything goals right now. The former Geordie Shore star has posted a snap from a new campaign shoot to her Insta page and she’s looking super hot.

Copyright [Instagram]
The hair, the make up, the er…. boobs! “Sometimes I look like this…” she captioned the shot. 

Vicky has been honest about all the hard work that goes into looking like this while trying to have an actual life at the same time. 

“Losing weight and maintaining your size isn’t easy,” she told Closer magazine earlier this year “A boyfriend, a social life, and still be a size eight? That’s bloody tough.”

Yesterday was a BIG DAY!!! I trained twice so @robbie__thompson made sure both workouts were totally different. In the morning was the heavy stuff. We did a functional wave workout where you do 7 reps, increase the weight 5 reps, increase it again, 3 reps. Then repeat that. We did that on barbell hip thrusts, chin ups and box squats. Then the afternoon was all about the reps and LEGS, LEGS, LEGS! Loads of sets, loads of reps and a serious burn! Here's the workout: 1.Front foot elevated split squat 6 each leg 2.Heel raised Squat 8 reps 3.Step ups 6 each leg 4.Front and back lunges 6 each leg 5.DB RDL 8 reps 6.Banded hip bridge 15 reps 7.Band walks 20 8.TRX Jumps 15 Each round lasted around 7 minutes!!! We did 4 rounds. As you can see during my step ups I really struggled... My legs were ridiculously fatigued and it was tough to keep my balance and keep going but I was determined and a couple words from @robbie__thompson saw me through!! But I think it's important to remember that training never gets easier- you just push yourself harder!! Really enjoyed yesterday at @hamerfitness- thanks for having me! Top gym! Whole workout was powered by my @minivnutrition Mini:Burns... A must have for any BIG training session! #traininsaneorremainthesame #legs #legday #functionalwave #girlswhotrain #saturdaysession #miniv 💜

Yesterday was a BIG DAY!!! I trained twice so @robbie__thompson made sure both workouts were totally different. In the morning was the heavy stuff. We did a functional wave workout where you do 7 reps, increase the weight 5 reps, increase it again, 3 reps. Then repeat that. We did that on barbell hip thrusts, chin ups and box squats. Then the afternoon was all about the reps and LEGS, LEGS, LEGS! Loads of sets, loads of reps and a serious burn! Here's the workout: 1.Front foot elevated split squat 6 each leg 2.Heel raised Squat 8 reps 3.Step ups 6 each leg 4.Front and back lunges 6 each leg 5.DB RDL 8 reps 6.Banded hip bridge 15 reps 7.Band walks 20 8.TRX Jumps 15 Each round lasted around 7 minutes!!! We did 4 rounds. As you can see during my step ups I really struggled... My legs were ridiculously fatigued and it was tough to keep my balance and keep going but I was determined and a couple words from @robbie__thompson saw me through!! But I think it's important to remember that training never gets easier- you just push yourself harder!! Really enjoyed yesterday at @hamerfitness- thanks for having me! Top gym! Whole workout was powered by my @minivnutrition Mini:Burns... A must have for any BIG training session! #traininsaneorremainthesame #legs #legday #functionalwave #girlswhotrain #saturdaysession #miniv 💜

A post shared by Vicky Pattison (@vickypattison) on

“I tend to live in a state of excess. I’ll either be right, ‘I’m going to live on avocados and fresh air’ or I’ll be reaching for the cupcakes and the wine and skipping the gym. I’ m trying to find the balance.”

And just to prove how hard she works to look this good she’s posted a workout vid complete with instructions - y’know incase you fancy having a go. 

Words: Olivia Cooke

WATCH: 7 reality star crossover fights that got really super awkward! 

Latest News

Holly Hagan is a living Barbie Doll now

Holly Hagan Rocks The Real Life Barbie Doll Look In New Insta Selfie

Sophie Kasaei sets the record straight on Marnie and Aaron&#039;s relationship

Sophie Kasaei Sets The Record Straight On Maaron: “Marnie Is Single And Can Do What She Wants”

Vicky Pattison basically looks perfect in this new Instagram picture

Vicky Pattison Basically Looks Perfect In Boob-Tastic New Instagram Pic

Marnie Simpson is really happy being single and has no plans to get in a relationship

Marnie Simpson’s In A Really Good Place Right Now And Doesn’t Want A Relationship Just So You Know

Harry Styles Just Entered At No.1 On The UK Albums Chart!

Stephen Bear Charlotte Crosby Birthday Present

Charlotte Crosby Sliced Stephen Bear's Penis Open In An Excruciating Sex Accident

Little Mix Announce Who They’ve Collaborated With On ‘Power’ And You Need Listen To The Teaser Right Now

Zahida Allen breaks down after kissing Scotty T on Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Sob! Emosh Zahida Allen Breaks Down After Scotty T Neck On

What You Missed In Music: Solange’s Message To Her Teen Self, Katy Perry Surprises Museum-Goers & More

7 Reality Show Crossover Fights That Got Nasty AF

This Is Your Chance To Ask Jason Derulo ANYTHING...

Charlie Hunnam

Watch Charlie Hunnam Play A Revealing Game Of 'Never Have I Ever!'

Instagram Has Been Rated As The Worst Social Network For Young People’s Mental Health

Linkin Park Gave Us The Best Answer To People Asking About Their 'New' Sound On 'One More Light'

7 Of The Most Heartbreaking Reality Show Exits

Zoë Kravitz Talks Travel Tips, Instagram Envy And How To Switch Off From Technology

Charlotte Crosby Gets Her PDA On With Stephen Bear In An Incredibly Risky Dress

Check Out These Mint Spoilers From Geordie Shore Series 14 Episode #9!

Harry might get to be the godfather of Liam&#039;s baby.

Liam Payne Isn’t Exactly Harry Styles’ Number One Fan

Zac Efron

Zac Efron Will Play A Serial Killer In His Next Movie

More From Vicky Pattison

Vicky Pattison basically looks perfect in this new Instagram picture

Vicky Pattison Basically Looks Perfect In Boob-Tastic New Instagram Pic

Celebrity

7 Of The Most Heartbreaking Reality Show Exits

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Just Had The Most Emotional Reunion With Pregnant Ferne McCann

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Strips Down To A Sexy Bikini After Encouraging Fans To Be Body Positive

Vicky Pattison is the face of Ann Summers new swimwear range
Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Hits Back At Body Shamers And Gushes About Her Love For John Noble

Celebrity

Ferne McCann Breaks Her Social-Media Silence After Reaching Out To Vicky Pattison

Vicky Pattison is the face of Ann Summers new swimwear range
Celebrity

Vicky Pattison’s Gonna Be The Face Of Ann Summers Again, So Expect Lots Of Bikini Pics

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Wears A Super Sexy High-Vis Bikini After Shutting Down Weight Gain Accusations

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Blasts Claims She's A Size 16 And Takes Aim At 'Bitter, Mean' Body Shamers

TV Shows

Geordie Shore’s Aaron Chalmers Talking About Vicky Pattison Leaving The Show Is Legit Heartbreaking - EXCLUSIVE

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Opens Up About How Unhealthy Her Diet Was In Geordie Shore

Vicky Pattison Furiously Slams "Offensive And Hurtful" Reports She Has Been Sacked From Extra Camp

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Jemma Lucy Gropes Topless Chantelle Connelly's Boobs In A Shared Steamy Naked Shower

Stephen Bear Charlotte Crosby Birthday Present
Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Sliced Stephen Bear's Penis Open In An Excruciating Sex Accident

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Sets The Record Straight Over Supposed Rift Between Gaz Beadle And The Geordie Shore Cast

Celebrity

Aaron Chalmers Reignites Feud With "Sponger" Lewis Bloor After Joking He'll Marry Ex Marnie Simpson

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Gets Her PDA On With Stephen Bear In An Incredibly Risky Dress

Stephen Bear Charlotte Crosby Birthday Present
Celebrity

Stephen Bear’s Birthday Present For Charlotte Crosby Is The Cutest Thing Ever

Zahida Allen breaks down after kissing Scotty T on Geordie Shore
TV Shows

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Sob! Emosh Zahida Allen Breaks Down After Scotty T Neck On

Celebrity

10 Of The Most Outrageously Sexual Celebrity Couples EVER

This Is How Much Reality Stars' Plastic Surgeries Actually Cost

Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear react to Jess Impiazzi&#039;s new tattoo
TV Shows

Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Reckon Jess Impiazzi Stitched Up Her Fiancé On Just Tattoo Of Us - EXCLUSIVE

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Just Had The Most Emotional Reunion With Pregnant Ferne McCann

Holly Hagan gets her revenge on Kyle Christie on Just Tattoo Of Us
TV Shows

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Holly Hagan Finally Gets Her Brutal Revenge On Kyle Christie With MASSIVE Face Tattoo