Vicky Pattison Basically Looks Perfect In Boob-Tastic New Instagram Pic

Vicky Pattison is just everything goals right now. The former Geordie Shore star has posted a snap from a new campaign shoot to her Insta page and she’s looking super hot.

The hair, the make up, the er…. boobs! “Sometimes I look like this…” she captioned the shot.

Vicky has been honest about all the hard work that goes into looking like this while trying to have an actual life at the same time.

“Losing weight and maintaining your size isn’t easy,” she told Closer magazine earlier this year “A boyfriend, a social life, and still be a size eight? That’s bloody tough.”

“I tend to live in a state of excess. I’ll either be right, ‘I’m going to live on avocados and fresh air’ or I’ll be reaching for the cupcakes and the wine and skipping the gym. I’ m trying to find the balance.”

And just to prove how hard she works to look this good she’s posted a workout vid complete with instructions - y’know incase you fancy having a go.

