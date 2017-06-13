Vicky Pattison Breaks Her Silence On Ferne McCann's Pregnancy For The First Time

Vicky Pattison has opened up about Ferne McCann's surprise pregnancy after revealing that the ex-TOWIE star is a "very strong woman" who will rise to the occasion of being a single mum.

The news about Ferne having a baby didn't come about in the most ideal situations after now ex-boyfriend Arthur Collins was accused of an acid attack in a Dalston nightclub that left 20 people injured and two partially blinded.

Instagram/FerneMcCann

In an interview with Heat Magazine , Vicky opened up about how proud she is of Ferne's continued strength: "I wasn't aware it [the pregnancy] was on the cards and I don't think Ferne was either. But in life some things hit you by surprise and it's how you deal with it that matters."

Explaining that Ferne has now channelled all her energy into having a happy and healthy pregnancy, Vicky said: "She's amazing. She's a very strong woman and, despite everything she's going through, her main focus is the baby and her pregnancy.

Instagram

As for how she's coping with the public discussion about her pregnancy, Vicky shared that Ferne's mindset has never been better: "She's got a lot of support around her and she's feeling very blessed."

Good to hear.