Vicky Pattison Brings Chaos And Lols To Channel 4's Sunday Brunch

Vicky Pattison brought chaos and plenty of LOLs during an appearance on Sunday Brunch.

The former Geordie Shore babe was a guest on the Channel 4 weekend show – and things got wildly out of control while she was there.

Channel 4

Vicky was on the show to promote her new novel and explained why she want’s to be taken seriously as an author.

"People are always going to want to read my writing surely. People aren't always going to want to see me in my bra and knickers," she said.

A spluttering Tim Lovejoy then brought the interview to an abrupt end, saying: "And on that note, your book, My Sister's Wedding, is out now…"

Channel 4

But it seems he then only had one thing on his mind

"I can't get that thought out of my mind now. It's in there,” Tim blushed.

But there was more blushing to come as Vicky became involved in a wardrobe malfunction on the show.

Channel 4

While trying to help with some cooking in the kitchen, Vicky’s microphone got caught in actress Vicki Pepperdine’s cardigan.

Vicky then had to be helped out of her situation – with Sunday Brunch host Simon Rimmer holding up a napkin to cover Vicky as she risked exposing her boobs as her shirt was adjusted and her microphone set free.

