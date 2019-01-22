Vicky Pattison

Vicky Pattison Seen Snogging Towie’s Ercan Ramadan In The Street

The former Geordie Shore lass isn’t afraid of PDA.

Tuesday, January 22, 2019 - 15:39

Former Geordie Shore lass Vicky Pattison has been snapped snogging Towie star Ercan Ramadan after a date night in London. Ooh er!

It seems as though the reality star isn’t wasting any time dwelling on her split from ex-fiancé Jon Noble after his cheating allegations surfaced, as she’s now in the arms of another man, and rightfully so, may we add.

Vicky Pattison has zero time for any trolls claiming she 'blocked' the bride at her sister's wedding >>>

The Mirror has reported that the new romantic pair were out at Swingers crazy golf on Monday night, and after a night of drinking they decided to pack on the PDA while waiting to grab a cab home.

This blossoming romance comes after the pair spent time together at a weekend getaway in the Cotswolds with friends. Staying in a cute af wooden cottage, the pair shared snaps of their break away from the real world all over Instagram.

Sources have spoken to the Mirror though and Vicky is reportedly still single: "Vicky went out for a few drinks with Ercan and they really enjoyed each other’s company. She thinks he’s a lovely guy and they had a great time but Vicky is still 100% single."

Instagram

This comes after Vicky dropped a sneak peek trailer for her new reality show, ‘Vicky Pattison: The Breakup.’ The show was originally intended to focus on her wedding to John, but after their split was announced the show’s format had to be scrapped and revamped.

It’ll now show Vicky’s life after her breakup from John, and how well she manages to cope with the rumours of her ex-fiancé’s infidelity.

All that matters rn is that Vicky’s happy.

Latest News

J. Cole Wiped His Instagram Feed Clean Before Posting Announcement For His New Single
Ghostbusters
Ghostbusters Star Throws Serious Shade On Upcoming Sequel
Vicky Pattison caught snogging Towie&#039;s Ercan Ramadan.
Vicky Pattison Seen Snogging Towie’s Ercan Ramadan In The Street
Shawn Mendes And Niall Horan Have Been Teasing Fans With The Possibility Of A Collab
Drake at his Aubrey &amp; The Three Migos Tour
Drake Has Announced A UK And EU Tour And Fans Are Losing It
Apply For Guest List For MTV PUSH Live At Tape London!
Lady Gaga &amp; Bradley Cooper - I&#039;ll Never Love Again - Music Video
Oscars 2019: See The FULL LIST Of Nominees Now
Spotify Has Released A ‘Don’t Play This Artist’ Feature And It Allows You To Block Their Music
Charlotte Crosby vomits all over herself
Charlotte Crosby Opens Up About Her And Josh Ritchie's Secret Breakup For The First Time
The Charlotte Show S2 First Look: Charlotte Crosby Feels Sick Before She Drops A Reet Serious Question On Boyf Josh Ritchie - Exclusive
Does This Mean Cardi B And Offset Are Giving Their Relationship Another Chance?
Chantelle Connelly proves she is pregnant after trolls claim she faked it
Geordie Shore's Chantelle Connelly SLAMS Claims She's Faking Her Pregnancy
Kylie Jenner Addresses Rumours That She’s Pregnant With Her Second Child
The Last Of Us Part 2
5 Of The Best Characters In Video Games Who Get LGBTQ+ Representation Right
Scotty T&#039;s girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth
Chloe Elizabeth Reveals Just How Happy She Is With Scotty T As She Shares Surgery Results
Lauren Jauregui Talks Her ‘Super Challenging’ 2018 And Creating Her Own Sound
Celeb enemies you never thought would be BFFs again.
Celeb Enemies Who Became BFFs Again: Including Kim Kardashian And Paris Hilton
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 - Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi Talks Crotch-Activated Fireworks & Working With Frank Ocean’s Producer
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 - Mahalia
Mahalia Talks Meeting Ed Sheeran & The Meaning Behind Her Single ‘One Night Only’
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 - Grace Carter
Grace Carter Talks Meaning Behind ‘Why Her Not Me’ & How Song Writing Made Her A Happier Person

More From Vicky Pattison

Vicky Pattison caught snogging Towie&#039;s Ercan Ramadan.
Vicky Pattison Seen Snogging Towie’s Ercan Ramadan In The Street
Vicky Pattison posts throwback snap from the sister&#039;s wedding on Instagram.
Vicky Pattison Sends Fans Into A Frenzy With Latest Swimwear Snap
Vicky Pattison Shares Emotional Footage Of Breakdown After Split With John Noble
Vicky Pattison heads to the Cotswolds.
Vicky Pattison Is On A Countryside Mini-Break With Towie Star Ercan Ramadan
Geordie Shore cast 10 year challenge
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson, Scotty T and Vicky Pattison Share Ten Year Challenge Throwbacks
Hands Up If You’ve Ever Been As Hungover As Vicky Pattison In This Priceless Image
Vicky Pattison
Vicky Pattison Shares Real AF Bikini Video | MTV Celeb
Vicky Pattison Is Loving All Her 'Bits' In Real AF Bikini Video Following Unflattering Pap Shots
Vicky Pattison
Vicky Pattison Hits Back At Claims She 'Blocked' The Bride At Her Sister's Wedding | MTV Celeb
Vicky Pattison attends her sister&#039;s wedding
Vicky Pattison Explains What's Really Going On In Wedding Photos She's Getting 'Attacked' Over
Vicky Pattison leg injury
Vicky Pattison Sustains Gruesome Injury At Her Sister's Wedding
Vicky Pattison Has A Unique Approach To New Year’s Resolutions And It’s Wise AF

Trending Articles

Jemma Lucy announces she&#039;s pregnant
Jemma Lucy Announces 'Shock' Pregnancy And Reveals How Far Along She Is
Chantelle Connelly proves she is pregnant after trolls claim she faked it
Geordie Shore's Chantelle Connelly SLAMS Claims She's Faking Her Pregnancy
Charlotte Crosby vomits all over herself
Charlotte Crosby Opens Up About Her And Josh Ritchie's Secret Breakup For The First Time
Scotty T&#039;s girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth
Chloe Elizabeth Reveals Just How Happy She Is With Scotty T As She Shares Surgery Results
Charlotte Crosby Used Common Sense To Destroy A Troll And It Was Sensational
Vicky Pattison caught snogging Towie&#039;s Ercan Ramadan.
Vicky Pattison Seen Snogging Towie’s Ercan Ramadan In The Street
Kylie Jenner Addresses Rumours That She’s Pregnant With Her Second Child
Vicky Pattison Shares Emotional Footage Of Breakdown After Split With John Noble
TV Shows
The Charlotte Show S2 First Look: Charlotte Crosby Feels Sick Before She Drops A Reet Serious Question On Boyf Josh Ritchie - Exclusive
Drake at his Aubrey &amp; The Three Migos Tour
Drake Has Announced A UK And EU Tour And Fans Are Losing It
Celeb enemies you never thought would be BFFs again.
Celeb Enemies Who Became BFFs Again: Including Kim Kardashian And Paris Hilton
balloon-animals
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF