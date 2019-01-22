Vicky Pattison Seen Snogging Towie’s Ercan Ramadan In The Street

Former Geordie Shore lass Vicky Pattison has been snapped snogging Towie star Ercan Ramadan after a date night in London. Ooh er!

It seems as though the reality star isn’t wasting any time dwelling on her split from ex-fiancé Jon Noble after his cheating allegations surfaced, as she’s now in the arms of another man, and rightfully so, may we add.

The Mirror has reported that the new romantic pair were out at Swingers crazy golf on Monday night, and after a night of drinking they decided to pack on the PDA while waiting to grab a cab home.

This blossoming romance comes after the pair spent time together at a weekend getaway in the Cotswolds with friends. Staying in a cute af wooden cottage, the pair shared snaps of their break away from the real world all over Instagram.

Sources have spoken to the Mirror though and Vicky is reportedly still single: "Vicky went out for a few drinks with Ercan and they really enjoyed each other’s company. She thinks he’s a lovely guy and they had a great time but Vicky is still 100% single."

This comes after Vicky dropped a sneak peek trailer for her new reality show, ‘Vicky Pattison: The Breakup.’ The show was originally intended to focus on her wedding to John, but after their split was announced the show’s format had to be scrapped and revamped.

It’ll now show Vicky’s life after her breakup from John, and how well she manages to cope with the rumours of her ex-fiancé’s infidelity.

All that matters rn is that Vicky’s happy.