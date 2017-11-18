Vicky Pattison Celebrates Turning 30 In Just The Best Way

Vicky Pattison is embracing turning 30, and we can totally see why. The Geordie Shore babe has basically been having The. Best. Time. Ever.

Sharing every second of the celebrations on social media, Vicky’s Instagram is currently like a how-to guide on how to have have a perfect birthday. And the first thing we noticed… there’s quite a lot of booze - gin, giant shots and bottles of bubbles. Because she’ll always be a proper Geordie lass.

There’s also a lot of really delicious-looking food on show, including a to-die-for rainbow cake and the poshest milkshake ever - it’s from Harrods, where Vicky was doing a bit of retail therapy.

Then there’s all the presents, a Chanel handbag, tickets to a West End musical, and a stay in a super swanky hotel.

“Can you feel the love tonight?! 😂🦁 Such an amazing evening seeing the legendary 'Lion King' with my King @johnnoblejn...

“Eugh, that was even too cringey for me... I am sorry guys - I'm in a birthday bubble full of love and soppy thoughts - I will be back to my sassy no nonsense self on Monday I promise 😂😍,” Vic writes on one picture.

If we sound a bit jealous it’s because we totally are. We’re gonna pretend like we’re having birthday weekend fun by constantly refreshing Vic’s Insta.

Words: Olivia Cooke

