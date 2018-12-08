Vicky Pattison Checks Into Retreat After Revealing She's 'Emotionally And Physically' Exhausted

Fans are praising Vicky Pattison for her decision to check into a juice retreat following the end of her engagement to John Noble.

The former Geordie Shore lass has held her head up throughout the ordeal and has provided the perfect example on how to remain classy, optimistic, and strong in the face of challenging times.

But admitting that she needs a bit of space away from social-media and inaccurate tabloid headlines, the 31-year-old took to social-media to write: “I’m completely done both physically and mentally.

“I’ve put my all into keeping going these last few weeks and now I need to accept that I need to go somewhere that is good for my soul and rest.

“As they say at @juicemastertretreats ‘Sometimes the only way to move forward is to retreat.’ So off I go for some down time and self-care. Sending you all loads of love and thanks for all your continued kindness.”

Her followers were totally supportive of the move, with one person pointing out: “The strongest people are strong enough to be able to say I’m not ok, I’m off to rest! You can’t put everything into everything!”

Another added: “You are such a strong woman and an inspiration. You have handled everything with such dignity and class and other women who have been through the same thing will see how you have handled everything and know that it is possible. You’re an angel.”

As ever, we’re sending all our love to Vicky at this tough time and hope the juice retreat is 100% fulfilling.

