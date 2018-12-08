Vicky Pattison

Vicky Pattison Checks Into Retreat After Revealing She's 'Emotionally And Physically' Exhausted

The former Geordie Shore lass is taking some time out from social-media

Saturday, December 8, 2018 - 10:42

Fans are praising Vicky Pattison for her decision to check into a juice retreat following the end of her engagement to John Noble.

The former Geordie Shore lass has held her head up throughout the ordeal and has provided the perfect example on how to remain classy, optimistic, and strong in the face of challenging times.   

Now check out Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland turning their home into Christmas heaven...

But admitting that she needs a bit of space away from social-media and inaccurate tabloid headlines, the 31-year-old took to social-media to write: “I’m completely done both physically and mentally. 

“I’ve put my all into keeping going these last few weeks and now I need to accept that I need to go somewhere that is good for my soul and rest.

Instagram/VickyPattison

“As they say at @juicemastertretreats ‘Sometimes the only way to move forward is to retreat.’ So off I go for some down time and self-care. Sending you all loads of love and thanks for all your continued kindness.”

Her followers were totally supportive of the move, with one person pointing out: “The strongest people are strong enough to be able to say I’m not ok, I’m off to rest! You can’t put everything into everything!”

Instagram/VickyPattison

Another added: “You are such a strong woman and an inspiration. You have handled everything with such dignity and class and other women who have been through the same thing will see how you have handled everything and know that it is possible. You’re an angel.”

As ever, we’re sending all our love to Vicky at this tough time and hope the juice retreat is 100% fulfilling. 
 

Latest News

Vicky Pattison Checks Into Retreat After Revealing She's 'Emotionally And Physically' Exhausted
New Music Round-Up: ZAYN, Benny Blanco, Bastille And More!
10 Things Millennials Have Been Accused Of Destroying
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chrysten Zenoni
Chrysten Zenoni Insists This Geordie Shore Star Is NOT The Father Of Her Baby
Marnie Simpson
Marnie Simpson Considers Hypnotherapy For Crisp Addiction After Eating Up To Ten Bags Per Day
‘Black Panther’ And ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Nominated For Multiple Golden Globe Awards
Holly Hagan and Jacob Blyth
Holly Hagan Reveals Baby Plans With Boyfriend Jacob Blyth
8 Trends That Should Stay In 2018 Forever
Chloe Moretz Pictured Kissing Playboy Model Kate Harrison After Brooklyn Beckham Split
Sleep Texting Is On The Rise And The Potential For Embarrassment Is Huge
Calling All Singletons: This Is The Peak Time Of Day To Secure Tinder Matches
Singer and actress Lady Gaga arrives for the premiere of the film &#039;A Star is Born&#039; presented out of competition on August 31, 2018 during the 75th Venice Film Festival at Venice Lido
2019 Golden Globes: Lady Gaga, Troye Sivan, Kendrick Lamar Nominated For Best Original Song
Hayley Kiyoko And Taylor Swift Rework 'Delicate' For A Special LGTBQ+ Fundraiser In New York
The Most Instagrammable Destinations to Visit in 2019
The Most Instagrammable Destinations to Visit in 2019
Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry And Marnie Simpson Team Up For An Exciting New Venture
Vicky Pattison and Pete Wicks
Vicky Pattison Reveals TOWIE's Pete Wicks Is The Only Man She Can Count On
Spotify Wrapped 2018
Spotify Wrapped 2018: How To Find Out Your Most Listened To Songs/Artists Of The Year
Holly Hagan and Kyle Christie
Holly Hagan Reveals Exactly How She Felt Seeing Kyle Christie Again
Ultimate Millennial Travel Bucket List
The Ultimate Millennial Travel Bucket List for 2019
Geordie Shore Spoiler: Holly Hagan Tells Kyle Christie She ‘Lost A Lot Of Herself’ In Their Relationship

More From Vicky Pattison

Vicky Pattison Checks Into Retreat After Revealing She's 'Emotionally And Physically' Exhausted
Vicky Pattison and Pete Wicks
Vicky Pattison Reveals TOWIE's Pete Wicks Is The Only Man She Can Count On
Vicky Pattison
Vicky Pattison Hits Out At 'Pathetic' False Rumours Surrounding Her John Noble Split
Vicky Pattison is planning an outdoor bath with fiance John Noble
Vicky Pattison And John Noble Were Reportedly Filming Wedding Reality Show Just Before Split
Vicky Pattison body goals
Vicky Pattison Is Being Hailed 'Body Goals' In Hella Sexy Leotard Pic
Vicky Pattison selfie
Vicky Pattison Opens Up About 'Betrayal' And 'Crippling Humiliation'
Vicky Pattison is planning an outdoor bath with fiance John Noble
Friend Of Vicky Pattison's Fiancé Explains Truth About Woman He Was 'Spotted' With In Club
Vicky Pattison and fiancé John Noble.
Vicky Pattison Sets The Record Straight On John Noble Break Up Rumours
Vicky Pattison Has A Word Of Warning For Anyone Who Uses Social Media
Vicky Pattison Shares Terrifying Image Of What Her Future Child Will Look Like
Vicky Pattison and John Noble
Vicky Pattison Warns John Noble To 'Pull His Finger Out' With Wedding Plans
Fans Are Losing It Over How ‘Ridiculously Hot’ Vicky Pattison Looks In This Tiny Bikini

Trending Articles

Marnie Simpson
Marnie Simpson Considers Hypnotherapy For Crisp Addiction After Eating Up To Ten Bags Per Day
Holly Hagan and Jacob Blyth
Holly Hagan Reveals Baby Plans With Boyfriend Jacob Blyth
Geordie Shore Spoiler: Holly Hagan Tells Kyle Christie She ‘Lost A Lot Of Herself’ In Their Relationship
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chrysten Zenoni
Chrysten Zenoni Insists This Geordie Shore Star Is NOT The Father Of Her Baby
Holly Hagan and Kyle Christie
Holly Hagan Reveals Exactly How She Felt Seeing Kyle Christie Again
Vicky Pattison and Pete Wicks
Vicky Pattison Reveals TOWIE's Pete Wicks Is The Only Man She Can Count On
Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry And Marnie Simpson Team Up For An Exciting New Venture
Vicky Pattison Checks Into Retreat After Revealing She's 'Emotionally And Physically' Exhausted
Chloe Moretz Pictured Kissing Playboy Model Kate Harrison After Brooklyn Beckham Split
The Girl On The Train
Movies
The Girl On The Train Cast Reveal The Secrets Behind THAT Steamy Sex Scene
Marnie Simpson Debuts The Results Of Botox Injections And Praises 'The Best Doctor Ever'
Aaron Chalmers shows off face tattoo
Aaron Chalmers Shows Off His New Face Tattoo After Fans Praise His JTOU Appearance