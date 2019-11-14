Vicky Pattison Claps Back At A Fan Who Hinted She Stages Her Instagram Posts

Vicky Pattison has just shut down a fan who speculated that she stages some of her photos on Instagram.

The Geordie Shore lass posted an image of herself with two plates of food yesterday alongside the caption: “How I’m tryna be for the next 72 hours.... #handsoffmycarbsbitches.”

Most people thought it was a cute upload, but one fan called her out on the joke in the image and wrote: “You don’t eat that,” which prompted the 32-year-old to defend her own appetite: “yes I did... I really did.”

This comes after boyfriend Ercan Ramadan surprised her with a room full of flowers in honour of her birthday: “Ok... so I feel like a Kardashian right now 😂🌺😍💕🌹🌸 @ercan_ram told me to make sure I was out the house today.

“I figured he might be having something delivered for my birthday.. Nothing could have prepared me for this... 😂☺️😳

“Ercan, I honestly love you so much and am so grateful you came into my life. It was always going to take a very remarkable man to make me trust again. And remarkable is exactly what you are. THANKYOU for everything you do for me 💕”

She then tagged all the people who had contributed to the makeover, writing: “Huge THANKYOU to these incredible ladies for turning my home into this beautiful, pink palace for my birthday!!!”

Where can we find someone like this?