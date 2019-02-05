Vicky Pattison

Vicky Pattison 'Confirms' Her New Romance With Non-TOWIE Beau Ercan Ramadan

The former Geordie Shore lass is all about the new romance.

Tuesday, February 5, 2019 - 10:56

Former Geordie Shore lass Vicky Pattison has (kind of) confirmed that she’s now dating non-TOWIE star and builder Ercan Ramadan, after going through an awful breakup with ex-fiancé John Noble.

The ex-Judge Geordie presenter revealed at the launch of her Goddiva Fashion range that she is finally “smiling again” after finding happiness with a new lad.

We're still not over Holly Hagan turning herself into the world's most extra Unicorn >>>

Speaking to The Sun, Vicky said: "I am seeing someone. It's very early but I'm dating again. I'm having fun, I'm smiling again. I've just texted him to ask him if he wants to do face masks tonight.”

While Vicky didn't reveal who her new beau is, the revelation comes after she's been seen on a number of cute outings with Ercan, who previously appeared in ‘The Only Way Is Marbs.’

Vicky and Ercan went on a country retreat in the Cotswolds with a few other pals and stayed in a beautiful little cabin, and they were spotted packing on the PDA a few days later.

Instagram

A new romance could be just what Vicky needs, with the pair sharing on her Instagram Stories a double date that took place on Sunday. Vicky whipped up a storm in the kitchen for the pair during a cookery class.

The lass' latest show ‘The Break Up’ debuted last week which details the aftermath of Vicky’s life once she discovered her ex John Noble had allegedly cheated on her.

Their engagement quickly ended, and a show that was once meant to follow the star’s path to marriage turned into a look into her life post-breakup.

Let us know what you think of Vicky’s new romance over @MTVUK!

Latest News

Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Sassi Simmonds Gets Emotional After Darren Quirk Asks ‘Who Would Want You?’ During Angry Row
Ferne McCann Talks About Pal Vicky Pattison’s Breakup: “We’ve Got Such A Special Bond”
Ferne McCann's Way Of Supporting Vicky Pattison Is What Everyone Needs After A Breakup
10 Easy Lifestyle Changes To Help Protect The Planet
Geordie Shore’s Aaron Chalmers Says He Will ‘Never Be Accepted’ As An MMA Fighter
Geordie Shore’s Aaron Chalmers Says He Will ‘Never Be Accepted’ As An MMA Fighter
The Charlotte Show: Everything You Need To Know About Series 2
Vicky Pattison Confirms Her New Relationship With Non-TOWIE Beau Ercan Ramadan
Vicky Pattison 'Confirms' Her New Romance With Non-TOWIE Beau Ercan Ramadan
WHY WEST TEXAS IS WORTH THE EPIC TREK
Why West Texas is Worth the Epic Trek
Ariana Grande Has Addressed Claims She Appropriated Japanese Culture
Kylie Jenner Had Her Make Up Done By A Robot And The Results Are Incredible
Inside the World's Most Expensive Hotel Rooms
Holly Hagan
Holly Hagan Gets Into A *Very* Heated Debate With A Man Over Periods
The Best Backpacker Hostels in the World for Under £20
Geordie Shore&#039;s Sophie Kasaei shares hair transformation following alopecia struggle
Sophie Kasaei Shares Unbelievable Hair Transformation Following Alopecia Struggle
18 cities to visit before you're 30
Noah Centineo And Dylan Minnette Are Starring In A Music Video Together
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Mia Boardman Gives Chloe Patton Advice About Jordan Edwards: ‘It’s Something You Can Get Past’
Stormi Webster Had The Cutest Reaction To Travis Scott’s Super Bowl Performance
Josh Ritchie Had The Perfect Response To Charlotte Crosby’s Underwear Selfie
Furious Jemma Lucy Blasts Trolls After She’s Accused Of Faking Her Pregnancy
Kim Kardashin and Kourtney Kardashian under fire from NHS for promoting diet products on Instagram, 2019
Celebs Including Kim Kardashian Under Fire For Promoting "Unsafe" Diet Products On Instagram

More From Vicky Pattison

Ferne McCann Talks About Pal Vicky Pattison’s Breakup: “We’ve Got Such A Special Bond”
Ferne McCann's Way Of Supporting Vicky Pattison Is What Everyone Needs After A Breakup
Vicky Pattison Confirms Her New Relationship With Non-TOWIE Beau Ercan Ramadan
Vicky Pattison 'Confirms' Her New Romance With Non-TOWIE Beau Ercan Ramadan
Vicky Pattison Opens Up About Ercan Ramadan: “He’s Not A Towie Person”
Vicky Pattison Finally Opens Up About Ercan Ramadan Romance After That Steamy Kiss
Vicky Pattison and John Noble split
Vicky Pattison Says The Only Time John Noble Has Contacted Her Since Split Is For His Money
Vicky Pattison Shares Heartbreaking Details About John Noble’s Cheating Scandal
Vicky Pattison is your hungover mood.
Vicky Pattison Is Here To Give You The Hangover Advice You Need
Vicky Pattison’s Fans Are Obsessing Over Her Friendship With Towie’s Pete Wicks.
Vicky Pattison’s Fans Are Obsessing Over Her Friendship With Towie’s Pete Wicks
Charlotte Crosby feels &#039;sorry&#039; for Vicky Pattison after being fat-shamed.
Charlotte Crosby Throws Support Behind Vicky Pattison After She Was Body-Shamed
Vicky Pattison caught snogging Towie&#039;s Ercan Ramadan.
Vicky Pattison Seen Snogging Towie’s Ercan Ramadan In The Street
Vicky Pattison posts throwback snap from the sister&#039;s wedding on Instagram.
Vicky Pattison Sends Fans Into A Frenzy With Latest Swimwear Snap
Vicky Pattison Shares Emotional Footage Of Breakdown After Split With John Noble
Vicky Pattison heads to the Cotswolds.
Vicky Pattison Is On A Countryside Mini-Break With Towie Star Ercan Ramadan

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore&#039;s Sophie Kasaei shares hair transformation following alopecia struggle
Sophie Kasaei Shares Unbelievable Hair Transformation Following Alopecia Struggle
Josh Ritchie Had The Perfect Response To Charlotte Crosby’s Underwear Selfie
Vicky Pattison Confirms Her New Relationship With Non-TOWIE Beau Ercan Ramadan
Vicky Pattison 'Confirms' Her New Romance With Non-TOWIE Beau Ercan Ramadan
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Mia Boardman Gives Chloe Patton Advice About Jordan Edwards: ‘It’s Something You Can Get Past’
Furious Jemma Lucy Blasts Trolls After She’s Accused Of Faking Her Pregnancy
Holly Hagan
Holly Hagan Gets Into A *Very* Heated Debate With A Man Over Periods
Geordie Shore’s Aaron Chalmers Says He Will ‘Never Be Accepted’ As An MMA Fighter
Geordie Shore’s Aaron Chalmers Says He Will ‘Never Be Accepted’ As An MMA Fighter
Ferne McCann Talks About Pal Vicky Pattison’s Breakup: “We’ve Got Such A Special Bond”
Ferne McCann's Way Of Supporting Vicky Pattison Is What Everyone Needs After A Breakup
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Sassi Simmonds Gets Emotional After Darren Quirk Asks ‘Who Would Want You?’ During Angry Row
Kylie Jenner Had Her Make Up Done By A Robot And The Results Are Incredible
balloon-animals
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
The Girl On The Train
Movies
The Girl On The Train Cast Reveal The Secrets Behind THAT Steamy Sex Scene