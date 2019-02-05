Vicky Pattison 'Confirms' Her New Romance With Non-TOWIE Beau Ercan Ramadan

Former Geordie Shore lass Vicky Pattison has (kind of) confirmed that she’s now dating non-TOWIE star and builder Ercan Ramadan, after going through an awful breakup with ex-fiancé John Noble.

The ex-Judge Geordie presenter revealed at the launch of her Goddiva Fashion range that she is finally “smiling again” after finding happiness with a new lad.

Speaking to The Sun, Vicky said: "I am seeing someone. It's very early but I'm dating again. I'm having fun, I'm smiling again. I've just texted him to ask him if he wants to do face masks tonight.”

While Vicky didn't reveal who her new beau is, the revelation comes after she's been seen on a number of cute outings with Ercan, who previously appeared in ‘The Only Way Is Marbs.’

Vicky and Ercan went on a country retreat in the Cotswolds with a few other pals and stayed in a beautiful little cabin, and they were spotted packing on the PDA a few days later.

A new romance could be just what Vicky needs, with the pair sharing on her Instagram Stories a double date that took place on Sunday. Vicky whipped up a storm in the kitchen for the pair during a cookery class.

The lass' latest show ‘The Break Up’ debuted last week which details the aftermath of Vicky’s life once she discovered her ex John Noble had allegedly cheated on her.

Their engagement quickly ended, and a show that was once meant to follow the star’s path to marriage turned into a look into her life post-breakup.

