Vicky Pattison

Vicky Pattison Confirms She Won't Be Losing Any Weight In Preparation For Her Wedding

The former Geordie Shore lass won't be going on a diet before her nuptials.

Tuesday, January 2, 2018 - 17:00

Vicky Pattison has confirmed that she doesn’t have any intention of going on a crash diet in preparation for her upcoming wedding but is determined to maintain the healthy lifestyle she’s recently adopted. 

The former Geordie Shore lass revealed that she has no plans on punishing herself to fit into a smaller dress size and will instead by slapping on the fake tan and facials to get her feeling at her best.

In an interview with Now Magazine, Vicky explained that she doesn’t want to be worried about her figure in the run-up to her and John Noble’s big day: “I want to have a hen do, where I get drunk and make a fool of myself, and go cake-tasting with John - not sit at home agonising about losing weight for my wedding day.”

“I’ve spent my whole life in pursuit of a shape that is just unachievable, but, all of a sudden I’ve had this moment of clarity where I’m like, “People would kill for your curves!” I want to look my best on the day, but for me that’s going to be more about continuing training, eating right, having lots of nice facials and stay tans.”

And declaring that she’s finally made peace with her body, Vicky added: “I’m never going to be like “I’m thrilled with the way I look!” But I’ve finally gotten to a place where I’m in a very healthy and happy relationship. I’m a comfortable size 10, and I like what I see.”

It sounds like Vicky has the best attitude when it comes to making the most of her special day and we've got no doubt she'll make a beautiful bride whatever her size.

Don’t miss Vicky hosting MTV’s brand new body transformation show Ex On The Beach: Body SOS, starting Wednesday 17th January at 8pm – only on MTV!

 

 

 

 

