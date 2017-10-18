Vicky Pattison Cradles Ferne McCann's Baby Bump After Learning She Won't Be Godmother

Vicky Pattison has shared an adorable picture of herself cradling Ferne McCann's baby bump just days after the TOWIE star revealed she probably won't be asked to be godmother.

While a bunch of fans assumed that the former Geordie Shore lass would be given the honour, Ferne pointed out that she has a bunch of childhood friends and a sister who are also hoping to land the role.

In an interview with OK! Magazine, Ferne explained: "She's one of my best friends and I speak to her daily but I've got some of my old friends and my sister to consider.

On the plus side, Ferne has every intention of rocking up to Vicky's engagement party - in spite of the fact it's incredibly close to her due date. "I was over the moon when I found out they were engaged," she announced. "They're perfect for each other."

This comes as Vicky found the time in her schedule to meet up with her old jungle pal, declaring Ferne a "strong, sassy, and sweet human!"

"So today I got to catch up with the most beautiful pregnant lady I know," she began. "All the time in the world for this strong, sassy and sweet human!! Love you @fernemccann... Perfect timing as now you can be my #WCW."

Good to see these two still supporting each other every step of the way. What a team.

