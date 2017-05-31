Vicky Pattison

Vicky Pattison Credits Newfound Body Confidence With 'Working Hard' In The Gym

Yes, Vicks.

Wednesday, June 7, 2017 - 15:36

Vicky Pattison has opened up about how content she's feeling about her body at the moment after discovering that the solution to feeling A+ is to making sure all elements of her life are kept in perfect balance. 

Having the best time cruising around Magaluf with boyfriend John Noble, the ex Geordie Shore star took to Instagram to share her secrets about feeling "body-confident" while still embracing all the good stuff life has to offer. 

Yes. That's *exactly* what we like to hear. Go on. 

Yacht life.... 🛥✌🏼️ Swimsuit @asos Sunglasses @michaelkors

Yacht life.... 🛥✌🏼️ Swimsuit @asos Sunglasses @michaelkors

A post shared by Vicky Pattison (@vickypattison) on

"The reason I was able to enjoy myself and feel body confident yesterday was because I've worked hard to get my body in the shape it is..." she began. "So I think that entitles me to play hard at times too!! Life is all about balance and I think I've FINALLY found some..." she revealed.

This comes as Vicks hit back at claims she'd put on weight after telling MailOnline that she's actually been a "size 10" all year and "works really hard to keep [her] figure fit, strong, and healthy."

Juicy gains.... 🍏🍌🍒🍑🍉🍋 Happy to report that after 3 days at @jasonvale's Juicy Oasis all my hard work is paying off! I'd trained hard and are relatively well before coming out here so now the juicing is just giving me that last little push I needed!! I see definition! I see muscles! We have progress! Yay! 😂 Beautiful bikini is @annsummers

"I'm a real woman and occasionally my weight fluctuates. I train hard, I eat right but most of all I enjoy life & urge all women out there to do the same," she shared. 

Solid advice from our Vicks, as per. 

Now check out a bunch of celebs who experienced an incredible makeover:

 

Latest News

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Reveal Who They Want The Two New Love Island Lads To Go On Dates With

Get Festival Ready This Summer With MTV TRAX

Liam Payne Looks Like A Ray Of Sunshine As He Chats About How Baby Bear Is Doing

Why YOU Should Vote On June 8th With Bastille, Tinashe, Charlotte Crosby, Stephen Bear And More

Vicky Pattison Credits Newfound Body Confidence With 'Working Hard' In The Gym

Zahida Allen Hits Out At Cruel Trolls Who Branded Her 'Too Fat' To Wear A Bikini

Ed Sheeran Putting 55 Malteasers In His Mouth On Carpool Karaoke Is Strangely Hypnotic

Pokemon

These Classic Pokémon Games Are Coming To 3DS And The Nostalgia Is Real

The First Pictures Of Topless Gaz Beadle In Hells Kitchen Are Everything We Hoped For

Swiss Village Bans Photos To Stop You Getting Holiday FOMO

Perrie Edwards Shows Her Scar In Powerful Image Which Sparks Body Confidence Movement

Girl Who Photoshopped Zac Efron's Face Over Her Ex In Their Holiday Pics Is All Our Hero

Ariana Grande Releases Somewhere Over The Rainbow Cover As Charity Single

Marnie Simpson Takes To Twitter To Have Her Say On Explosive Zahida Allen Fight

Justin Bieber Announces David Guetta Collaboration

Love Island 2017: OMG There's TWO New Lads Heading Into The Villa

Charlotte Crosby Says Appearing On Loose Women Was The Worst Day Of Her Life: ‘I Left Crying’

Big Brother 2017: Chanelle McCleary Unleashes Her First WAAAAH Of The Series Before Slamming Kayleigh Morris

13 Of The Most Amazing One-Shot Music Video Wonders This Century

How The 2017 General Election Could Affect Women

More From Vicky Pattison

Vicky Pattison Credits Newfound Body Confidence With 'Working Hard' In The Gym

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison’s Drunken Behaviour Is All Of Us After A Night Out

Marnie Simpson Reignites Vicky Pattison Feud With New Book: 'She’s The Most Terrifying Person I Know'

Vicky Pattison
Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Just Made The Grimmest Confession About Her Post-Sex Routine

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison’s Boyfriend Has Banned Her From Taking Topless Selfies

Vicky Pattison basically looks perfect in this new Instagram picture
Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Basically Looks Perfect In Boob-Tastic New Instagram Pic

Celebrity

7 Of The Most Heartbreaking Reality Show Exits

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Just Had The Most Emotional Reunion With Pregnant Ferne McCann

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Strips Down To A Sexy Bikini After Encouraging Fans To Be Body Positive

Vicky Pattison is the face of Ann Summers new swimwear range
Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Hits Back At Body Shamers And Gushes About Her Love For John Noble

Celebrity

Ferne McCann Breaks Her Social-Media Silence After Reaching Out To Vicky Pattison

Vicky Pattison is the face of Ann Summers new swimwear range
Celebrity

Vicky Pattison’s Gonna Be The Face Of Ann Summers Again, So Expect Lots Of Bikini Pics

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Sean Pratt Sets The Record Straight Over Reports He's Forgiven Ex Zahida Allen For Cheating With Scotty T

TV Shows

The Brand New Ex On The Beach Trailer Is Here And We're SRSLY Excited!

Charlotte Crosby Says Appearing On Loose Women Was The Worst Day Of Her Life: ‘I Left Crying’

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Has Her Say On Charlotte Crosby's 'Extreme' 7lbs Weight Loss

Celebrity

Scotty T Gets Shut Down By Caroline Flack After His Twitter Flirting Spectacularly Fails

Celebrity

Big Brother 2017 Line-Up: Meet Your Housemates!

Marnie Simpson Takes To Twitter To Have Her Say On Explosive Zahida Allen Fight

Zahida Allen and Abbie Holborn come to blows over Scotty T
TV Shows

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Zahida Allen And Abbie Holborn Come To Blows In Vicious Fight Over Scotty T Neck On Betrayal

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Big Brother 2017: Chanelle McCleary Unleashes Her First WAAAAH Of The Series Before Slamming Kayleigh Morris

Celebrity

Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Reveals Just Tattoo Of Us Contributed To Her Break-Up With Kyle Christie

Charlotte Crosby says Stephen Bear is lying about his willy
TV Shows

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Charlotte Crosby Reveals Stephen Bear Has Been Telling Lies About His Willy