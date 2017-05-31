Vicky Pattison Credits Newfound Body Confidence With 'Working Hard' In The Gym

Vicky Pattison has opened up about how content she's feeling about her body at the moment after discovering that the solution to feeling A+ is to making sure all elements of her life are kept in perfect balance.

Having the best time cruising around Magaluf with boyfriend John Noble, the ex Geordie Shore star took to Instagram to share her secrets about feeling "body-confident" while still embracing all the good stuff life has to offer.

Yes. That's *exactly* what we like to hear. Go on.

"The reason I was able to enjoy myself and feel body confident yesterday was because I've worked hard to get my body in the shape it is..." she began. "So I think that entitles me to play hard at times too!! Life is all about balance and I think I've FINALLY found some..." she revealed.

This comes as Vicks hit back at claims she'd put on weight after telling MailOnline that she's actually been a "size 10" all year and "works really hard to keep [her] figure fit, strong, and healthy."

"I'm a real woman and occasionally my weight fluctuates. I train hard, I eat right but most of all I enjoy life & urge all women out there to do the same," she shared.

Solid advice from our Vicks, as per.

Now check out a bunch of celebs who experienced an incredible makeover: