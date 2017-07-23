Vicky Pattison Defends Love Island Couples For Having Sex On TV

Vicky Pattison thinks it is totally fine that couples on Love Island have been having sex on camera.

Some viewers of the hit ITV2 reality romance show have been shocked to see lots of moaning and groaning in the villa.

Copyright [Getty]

But the attractive couples have been shacked up together for weeks and the chemistry between the stars is undeniable for all to see.

Geordie Shore babe Vix thinks the lovers are just doing what comes naturally.

ITV2

“The girls in there, they’re happy and that’s what they want to do,” she told The Mirror this weekend.

“They’re not doing anything different to what any other girl is doing, or young lad for that matter,” Vicky added.

ITV

Vicky has previously said she regrets having sex on camera while on Geordie Shore with then-boyfriend Ricci Guarnaccio – but she said she learned a lesson from the experience.

“It wasn’t always my finest hour, but everyone makes mistakes and does silly things when they’re younger. You learn. You can’t be old and wise if you were never young and daft,” she said.

WATCH! 7 Reality TV Couples Who Were Happy To Have Sex On TV