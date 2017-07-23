Vicky Pattison

Vicky Pattison Defends Love Island Couples For Having Sex On TV

The Geordie Shore lass thinks they're just doing what every young couple is doing

Sunday, July 23, 2017 - 12:16

Vicky Pattison thinks it is totally fine that couples on Love Island have been having sex on camera.

Some viewers of the hit ITV2 reality romance show have been shocked to see lots of moaning and groaning in the villa.

Copyright [Getty]

But the attractive couples have been shacked up together for weeks and the chemistry between the stars is undeniable for all to see.

Geordie Shore babe Vix thinks the lovers are just doing what comes naturally.

ITV2

“The girls in there, they’re happy and that’s what they want to do,” she told The Mirror this weekend.

“They’re not doing anything different to what any other girl is doing, or young lad for that matter,” Vicky added.

ITV

Vicky has previously said she regrets having sex on camera while on Geordie Shore with then-boyfriend Ricci Guarnaccio – but she said she learned a lesson from the experience.

“It wasn’t always my finest hour, but everyone makes mistakes and does silly things when they’re younger. You learn. You can’t be old and wise if you were never young and daft,” she said.

WATCH! 7 Reality TV Couples Who Were Happy To Have Sex On TV

Latest News

The biggest My Super Sweet 16 tantrums EVER

The 12 Biggest Tantrums We've EVER Seen On My Super Sweet 16

Dunkirk

Harry Styles Wants To Star In Legally Blonde 3!

Official UK poster for Thor Ragnarok

Check Out The Absolutely Action Packed New Trailer For Thor: Ragnarok

Dunkirk

DUNKIRK Cast Reveal Favourite Memories & Harry Styles Tells His Best Joke

Is Justin Bieber Mentoring Cruz Beckham To Become The Next Pop Superstar?

Selena Gomez birthday

Selena Gomez Predicts An 'Epic' Year Ahead As She Celebrates Her Birthday

Have You Heard What Shocking Sex Drug Muggy Mike Smuggled Into The Love Island Villa?

Dunkirk

Harry Styles & The DUNKIRK Cast Answer YOUR Fan Questions

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt Love Island

You Won't Believe How Much Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt Are Going To Make After Love Island

Vicky Pattison&#039;s Jordan Wright ex opens up about their &#039;volatile&#039; relationship

Vicky Pattison Defends Love Island Couples For Having Sex On TV

Max Morley Thinks Charlotte Crosby Might Ruin Her Relationship With Stephen Bear?

Charlotte Crosby has explained how Chloe Ferry stopped her shagging Stephen Bear &#039;mid-trust&#039;

Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Prove They Are Still In Love In The Cutest Way

Find Out Who's In The Running For MTV's Hottest Summer Superstar 2017!

Harry Styles&#039; 1D bandmates express their condolences after his stepdad passes away

Harry Styles Might Name His Future Child After This One Direction Member

This Is The Amount Of Time Bella Hadid Had Off In The Past Two Months

Cloud Gate &#039;The Bean&#039; Chicago

Pimp My Weekend: Chicago

Rob Kardashian Returns To Social Media After Blac Chyna Legal Drama

If Future Bae Stares At *This* Body Part, They're Not Interested

The Love Island Cast Are Said To Be Going On Tour After The Series Wraps

Gigi Hadid Tears Up The Beauty Handbook By Rocking Steel Grey Lipstick

More From Vicky Pattison

Vicky Pattison&#039;s Jordan Wright ex opens up about their &#039;volatile&#039; relationship
Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Defends Love Island Couples For Having Sex On TV

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison's Grandparents Reveal The Date She'll Get Married

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Responds To Beating Beyonce's Twins To This Magazine Cover

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Reveals She Won't Invite The Geordie Shore Cast To Her Wedding

Vicky Pattison announces engagement to boyfriend John Noble.
Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Gets Engaged To Boyfriend John Noble: "I Was Convinced He Was About To Break Up With Me!"

Vicky Pattison snogs boyfriend John Noble as she enjoys at day at Wimbledon
Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Snogs Her Boyfriend And Generally Has The Best Time Ever At Wimbledon

Vicky Pattison Gets Real About What It's Actually Like To Be Body-Shamed

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Brings Chaos And Lols To Channel 4's Sunday Brunch

Geordie Shore&#039;s Vicky Pattison and Nathan Henry will both appear on All Star Driving School
Celebrity

Vicky Pattison And Nathan Henry Are On All Star Driving School Together And Its Just Too Exciting

Charlotte Crosby Admits She Regularly Stalks Vicky Pattison's Instagram

Vicky Pattison&#039;s Jordan Wright ex opens up about their &#039;volatile&#039; relationship
Celebrity

Vicky Pattison’s Ex Jordan Wright Says Their Relationship Was Volatile 

Marnie Simpson Hits Back At Claims She Leaked Vicky Pattison's Show Earnings

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Gaz Beadle Reveals The Real Reason Behind That Split With Emma McVey

Celebrity

Stephen Bear Leaves Fans Baffled After Claiming He And Charlotte Crosby Are Done

Celebrity

Love Island's Sam Responds To Gaz Beadle Lining Him Up For Geordie Shore

Music

Find Out Who's In The Running For MTV's Hottest Summer Superstar 2017!

Celebrity

Max Morley Thinks Charlotte Crosby Might Ruin Her Relationship With Stephen Bear?

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt Love Island
Celebrity

You Won't Believe How Much Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt Are Going To Make After Love Island

Chloe Ferry kicks off at Sam Scott for failing to give her attention on Ex On The Beach
TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Chloe Ferry Kicks Off At ‘Freak’ Ex Sam Scott For ‘Barely Touching’ Her

Charlotte Crosby has explained how Chloe Ferry stopped her shagging Stephen Bear &#039;mid-trust&#039;
Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Prove They Are Still In Love In The Cutest Way

Celebrity

Have You Heard What Shocking Sex Drug Muggy Mike Smuggled Into The Love Island Villa?

Harry Styles&#039; 1D bandmates express their condolences after his stepdad passes away
Celebrity

Harry Styles Might Name His Future Child After This One Direction Member

TV Shows

The Sexiest Spoilers From Ex On The Beach Series 7 Episode #6