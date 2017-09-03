Vicky Pattison

Vicky Pattison Drives Fans Wild With Sizzling Shower Photo

The reality star is "very serious" about showering, ok?

Sunday, September 3, 2017 - 13:08

Vicky Pattison’s fans might need a cold shower after the reality beauty shared some snaps of herself getting wet in swimwear.

The former Geordie Shore star stuns in new designs and has helpfully uploaded images to Instagram to get everyone excited.

Instagram

As a brand ambassador for Ann Summers, Vicky is taking promoting the brand as seriously as her love for, erm… showers!

“I take my showers very seriously... Enjoying the beautiful spa at @juicemasterretreats in this gorgeous @annsummers bikini,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself fresh from a wash.

Instagram

Hours earlier she shared a snap of herself splashing around a spa pool in a different design.

Fans of the star have been sent wild by the images – and flooded her instagram to praise her incredible figure.

Copyright [Vicky Pattison Instagram]

“You look so incredibly good!” wrote one overjoyed fan – with another writing: “Your hard work has really paid off”.

While another fan praised Vicky for her natural beauty as she posed fresh from her shower, writing: “Wow you look so beautiful without make up.”

WATCH! 7 Of The Cheekiest Reality Star Belfies

