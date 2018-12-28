Vicky Pattison

Vicky Pattison Encourages Girl Power In Rant Against Online Trolls

The Geordie lass fights back after receiving nasty comments...

Vicky Pattison has had enough of body-shaming and slut-shaming so is simply saying "no more" as she heads into the New Year.

The reality star uploaded a lengthy statement last night regarding the response to her latest Instagram post, which showed her showing off a little cleavage in a dressing gown, and some of her followers' disapppointing reactions.

"In my last post I posed in a robe with some POWERFUL cleavage on display and this for some reason attracted a significant about of criticism," she said, noting "from women predominantly."

"As a woman, I’m proud of my body, but also of my mind, my personality, my work ethic, my friends, my family, my realness and my strength and sense of humour which has got me through some dark times recently."

Vicky went on to say that she, and everyone else, should be free to post whatever they wish on their own accounts without being subject to shame or abuse, particularly when it comes to our bodies.

"I show myself eating, drinking, exercising, laughing, loving and yes I even show my pain [...] because I’m a human being with many different sides and I’m allowed to express myself however I want. My page shows depth and range and honesty- and heaven forbid some cleavage at times!"

Yes, Vick! The Geordie lass seems ultimately disheartened with the amount of women who have criticised her post and is using the incident to encourage others to uplift other women and to stop tearing each other down.

"It’s about time we started respecting our fellow female," she said, "because this ‘tearing another girl down to make yourself feel better’ or ‘having no girlcode’ thing ain’t cute. And personally I would never want to be the reason another woman doubted herself."

Vicky then concluded her 'rant' by revealing that she had just overcome a new first yesterday after cooking for herself for the first time in months after her split.

Okkkkk... so it’s frustrating to me that I have to post this, especially in the festive period when there’s meant to be so much joy being spread etc but apparently it hasn’t stretched to Instagram so here goes... 😂🙈 In my last post I posed in a robe with some POWERFUL cleavage on display and this for some reason attracted a significant about of criticism from women predominantly. So I thought I’d pop this other pic up- now this is not to appease these moaning myrtles- far from it.. in fact, I’m putting you on blast! As a woman, I’m proud of my body, but also of my mind, my personality, my work ethic, my friends, my family, my realness and my strength and sense of humour which has got me through some dark times recently- which is my I like to think my Instagram account shows a fair and even representation of all these things! Yes, there may be a glam pouty selfie, similarly in the next post I may be laughing with friends, the next could be me in a bikini and finally I might be inhaling a bowl of pasta, makeup free and giving zero fucks. I show myself eating, drinking, exercising, laughing, loving and yes I even show my pain. Because I’m a human being with many different sides and I’m allowed to express myself however I want. My page shows depth and range and honesty- and heaven forbid some cleavage at times! Don’t tell me what to put on my Instagram, don’t tell me what I should and shouldn’t do: it’s 2019, let’s be abit more accepting of each other and how we express our truths. And most of all, let’s not tear down other women. It’s about time we started respecting our fellow female- because this ‘tearing another girl down to make yourself feel better’ or ‘having no girlcode’ thing ain’t cute. And personally I would never want to be the reason another woman doubted herself. Rant over. I’m going back to my pasta. I hope you all have a good night. (Yes even those who criticised me, I’m showing you love as I reckon you probably need it the most.) 💙 ps this is the first time I’ve cooked in months- cooking for one scared me. But I did it. So fucking hell yeah basically 😂😍✌🏻
Okkkkk... so it’s frustrating to me that I have to post this, especially in the festive period when there’s meant to be so much joy being spread etc but apparently it hasn’t stretched to Instagram so here goes... 😂🙈 In my last post I posed in a robe with some POWERFUL cleavage on display and this for some reason attracted a significant about of criticism from women predominantly. So I thought I’d pop this other pic up- now this is not to appease these moaning myrtles- far from it.. in fact, I’m putting you on blast! As a woman, I’m proud of my body, but also of my mind, my personality, my work ethic, my friends, my family, my realness and my strength and sense of humour which has got me through some dark times recently- which is my I like to think my Instagram account shows a fair and even representation of all these things! Yes, there may be a glam pouty selfie, similarly in the next post I may be laughing with friends, the next could be me in a bikini and finally I might be inhaling a bowl of pasta, makeup free and giving zero fucks. I show myself eating, drinking, exercising, laughing, loving and yes I even show my pain. Because I’m a human being with many different sides and I’m allowed to express myself however I want. My page shows depth and range and honesty- and heaven forbid some cleavage at times! Don’t tell me what to put on my Instagram, don’t tell me what I should and shouldn’t do: it’s 2019, let’s be abit more accepting of each other and how we express our truths. And most of all, let’s not tear down other women. It’s about time we started respecting our fellow female- because this ‘tearing another girl down to make yourself feel better’ or ‘having no girlcode’ thing ain’t cute. And personally I would never want to be the reason another woman doubted herself. Rant over. I’m going back to my pasta. I hope you all have a good night. (Yes even those who criticised me, I’m showing you love as I reckon you probably need it the most.) 💙 ps this is the first time I’ve cooked in months- cooking for one scared me. But I did it. So fucking hell yeah basically 😂😍✌🏻

"This is the first time I’ve cooked in months- cooking for one scared me. But I did it. So fucking hell yeah basically." Hell yeah, indeed!

Whether she's cooking up some Italian in the kitchen or encouraging self-love and unity, Vicky always gets it right.

