Vicky Pattison Encourages Girl Power In Rant Against Online Trolls

Vicky Pattison has had enough of body-shaming and slut-shaming so is simply saying "no more" as she heads into the New Year.

The reality star uploaded a lengthy statement last night regarding the response to her latest Instagram post, which showed her showing off a little cleavage in a dressing gown, and some of her followers' disapppointing reactions.

"In my last post I posed in a robe with some POWERFUL cleavage on display and this for some reason attracted a significant about of criticism," she said, noting "from women predominantly."

"As a woman, I’m proud of my body, but also of my mind, my personality, my work ethic, my friends, my family, my realness and my strength and sense of humour which has got me through some dark times recently."

Vicky went on to say that she, and everyone else, should be free to post whatever they wish on their own accounts without being subject to shame or abuse, particularly when it comes to our bodies.

Instagram @vickypattison

"I show myself eating, drinking, exercising, laughing, loving and yes I even show my pain [...] because I’m a human being with many different sides and I’m allowed to express myself however I want. My page shows depth and range and honesty- and heaven forbid some cleavage at times!"

Yes, Vick! The Geordie lass seems ultimately disheartened with the amount of women who have criticised her post and is using the incident to encourage others to uplift other women and to stop tearing each other down.

Instagram/VickyPattison

"It’s about time we started respecting our fellow female," she said, "because this ‘tearing another girl down to make yourself feel better’ or ‘having no girlcode’ thing ain’t cute. And personally I would never want to be the reason another woman doubted herself."

Vicky then concluded her 'rant' by revealing that she had just overcome a new first yesterday after cooking for herself for the first time in months after her split.

"This is the first time I’ve cooked in months- cooking for one scared me. But I did it. So fucking hell yeah basically." Hell yeah, indeed!

Whether she's cooking up some Italian in the kitchen or encouraging self-love and unity, Vicky always gets it right.