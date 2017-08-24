Vicky Pattison

Vicky Pattison Flawlessy Shuts Down Troll Who Questioned Her Weight-Loss

Showing us how it's done.

Thursday, August 24, 2017 - 10:13

Vicky Pattison has always been one to speak her mind and never more so than when a troll crawls out from beneath their cave and tries to pass judgement on some element of her body.

The former Geordie Shore lass has been an advocate of body positivity for as long as we can remember, but she's not too thrilled when people attack her weight-loss as being photoshopped or exaggerated.

Let's all get checking out a bunch of celebrities who dared to date a civilian, the brave souls...

There's no denying that Viks puts the work in for the body she has, which is why she was ready and waiting with the sassiest response when a Twitter used claimed she's actually just clever with her "angles."

After a troll tried to claim her impressive three-stone weight-loss was totally fabricated, Vicky clapped back with the kind of response we live and breathe for: "I've lost 3 stone Hun... From any angle," she clarified.

Incredible scenes.

A bunch of Vicky's fans came rushing to her defense with comments like: "Shouldn't have to justify yourself to a egg, problem with people today always looking to find fault in others success..." and the suggestion: "Ignore her mate. What a tool [🤦🏽‍♂️]"

Meanwhile TV presenter Scarlett Moffat herself chipped into the debate with the response: "Yasssss girl [❤️] [❤️] [💪🏽] [💪🏽]" which Vicky then RT'd alongside the comment: "Lol... THANKYOU queen [✌🏼] ️ [💋]"

Behold, an absolute masterclass on how to shut down the trolls with style. 

 

 

 

 

