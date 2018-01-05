Vicky Pattison

Vicky Pattison Fulfils New Year's Resolution With Naked Outdoor Bathtub Selfie

Vicky Pattison is so living her best life rn…

Saturday, March 17, 2018 - 11:03

Earlier this year Vicky Pattison shared one of her more usual New Year’s resolutions - she wanted to have a bath outside. Bit random, but each to their own. 

And while she has just spent a couple of weeks washing al fresco in the Australian version of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here (which - slightly confusingly - is actually filmed in South Africa), we’re not actually counting that as making her dreams happen. 

Have you seen the Geordie Shore lasses’ incredible transformations...? 

Now that the former Geordie Shore babe is out of the jungle and back in civilisation she’s managed to treat herself to a properly luxe bath, which we actually think tops her Instagram vision.

Back in January the Beach Body SOS host posted, “One of my goals for 2018… is to TRAVEL MORE!! And definitely for some sort of al fresco bathing situation like my picture!!”

Bath time with a view.... 🌿

Bath time with a view.... 🌿

A post shared by Vicky Pattison (@vickypattison) on

Well, she can definitely tick that resolution off her list. She’s just posted a pic of herself enjoying “Bath time with a view…” And seriously, what a view. 

Vicky’s been spending some time relaxing at the Thornybush Luxury Game Lodge, which is close to where Aussie I’m A Celeb is filmed. But she’s getting back on it by heading to Cape Town, for some “irresponsible” fun with her fiance John Noble. 

One of my goals for 2018 (that I don't mind sharing with you- I'm normally very particular about telling people you see- sort of a work hard in silence and let success be your noise type thing- but as this one is cute and fun I don't mind so much...) ... is to TRAVEL MORE!!! One of my favourite quotes is: 'I just want to travel the world, eat great food and love the same man over and over again! 💕' Now I've found that travel companion in @johnnoblejn there is nothing holding me back in 2018... 2017 was amazing- we explored mykonos, dubai, palma, Marbella, Ibiza and Vienna!! This year I'm hoping for: Singapore, the amalfi coast, budapest, Croatia and South Africa!! And definitely for some sort of al fresco bathing situation like my picture!! What does 2018 hold for all my wanderlusting wonderful humans?! ✈️🥂🍾🍕💍

One of my goals for 2018 (that I don’t mind sharing with you- I’m normally very particular about telling people you see- sort of a work hard in silence and let success be your noise type thing- but as this one is cute and fun I don’t mind so much...) ... is to TRAVEL MORE!!! One of my favourite quotes is: ‘I just want to travel the world, eat great food and love the same man over and over again! 💕’ Now I’ve found that travel companion in @johnnoblejn there is nothing holding me back in 2018... 2017 was amazing- we explored mykonos, dubai, palma, Marbella, Ibiza and Vienna!! This year I’m hoping for: Singapore, the amalfi coast, budapest, Croatia and South Africa!! And definitely for some sort of al fresco bathing situation like my picture!! What does 2018 hold for all my wanderlusting wonderful humans?! ✈️🥂🍾🍕💍

A post shared by Vicky Pattison (@vickypattison) on

“Sunsets are proof that endings can be beautiful too... And with that, @johnnoblejn and I say goodbye to Hoedspruit and safari fun and head to Cape Town to eat sushi, drink things, play at the beach and be irresponsible in general for awhile 😍✈️🦁🍸 THANKYOU Thornybush Game Reserve for the most amazing experience ever 🐘,” she wrote on Instagram. 

After roughing it in the jungle we reckon Vicky has earned some fun time! 

 

WATCH! The Geordie Shore Lasses’ totally incredible transformations...

