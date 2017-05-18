Vicky Pattison

Vicky Pattison Gets Seriously Emotional About Her Friendship With Ferne McCann

The lass is full of praise.

Wednesday, July 26, 2017 - 12:30

Vicky Pattison and Ferne McCann have been each other's biggest hypewomen since the pair first bonded in the I'm A Celeb jungle, but the former Geordie Shore lass has now taken this love to the next level.

After Ferne has been handling the public interest around her pregnancy with nothing less than absolute class, Vicky has come forward to announce that she's never been prouder of the "strongest woman" she knows.

My #WCW this week is my gorgeous jungle bestie and all round babe @fernemccann!!! You've always got my back you beautiful girl and no matter what I'll always have yours!!! SERIOUSLY long overdue a catch up but in the meantime I thought I'd let you know you're the most beautiful pregnant human I have ever seen and I've no doubt you'll be the most amazing mother too! Love you 💙

In an interview with The Sun, Viks got real about how Ferne has adapted to the prospect of single-motherhood: “Ferne is the prettiest woman I’ve ever seen. She looks amazing, she really suits being pregnant.

Proof of which can be found here. And here. Oh, and here. 

I love her... And that is all there is to say. My @fernemccann and I are finally reunited... And it feels so goooodddd! 🍑💕

The praise didn't stop there: “Ferne is the strongest and sassiest woman I’ve met and she’s taking everything in her stride. She’s doing great and she looks amazing," Vicky gushed.

Time to get finding ourselves a pal who is even half as complimentary about our personality traits as our Viks. 

Now get checking out the historic time Vicky announced she was leaving the Geordie Shore house forever: 

 

Latest News

00s GIFs

There's Now A Museum For 00s Pop Culture And Do You Feel Old Yet

Vicky Pattison Gets Seriously Emotional About Her Friendship With Ferne McCann

Ricky Martin Will Headline MTV Presents Gibraltar Calling!

Pokemon

Everything You Need To Know About Pokemon's New Global Mission

Liam Payne Debuts A Fancy New Hairstyle And It’s So Good Cheryl's Returned To Social Media For It

Love Island's Malin Andersson Donates Her Hair To Charity Following Her Mums Cancer Diagnosis

Ex On The Beach’s Josh Ritchie Just Posted The Most Hilarious Video Of Max Morley

Every Single Product In Kylie Jenner's Major 20th Birthday Cosmetics Collection

Demi Lovato Ends Drama with Halsey on Instagram

Terminator

New Terminator Trilogy In The Works

Dylan O’Brien Reveals Struggle Of Returning To Work After ‘Maze Runner’ Accident

TOWIE's Pete Wicks Causally Shows Off The Size Of His Manhood And It's Pretty Impressive

Love Island's Chris Had To Request Larger Condoms Due To His Sizeable Manhood

Kem And Amber Could Return To Love Island To Get Married And Where's Our Invite?

Chrissy Teigen Has Finally Been Blocked On Twitter By Donald Trump For This Tweet

We really thought these celebrity couples were in it for life

11 Celebrity Couples We Thought Were In It For Life

Kendrick Lamar Leads The 2017 VMA Nominations - Full List

Vicky Pattison Reveals She Doesn't Want Children: "I've Never Seen Them In My Future"

Wonder Woman 2 Is Happening

Cara De La Hoyde Has Some Words Of Wisdom For Love Island Winners Kem And Amber

More From Vicky Pattison

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Gets Seriously Emotional About Her Friendship With Ferne McCann

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Reveals She Doesn't Want Children: "I've Never Seen Them In My Future"

Vicky Pattison&#039;s Jordan Wright ex opens up about their &#039;volatile&#039; relationship
Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Opens Up About The Reality Of Cruel Trolls Attacking Her Figure

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Puts An End To Her Feud With Vicky Pattison Once And For All

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Sets The Record Straight On Her Opinion Of Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Reveals Secret Therapy Sessions After Winning I’m A Celebrity

Vicky Pattison&#039;s Jordan Wright ex opens up about their &#039;volatile&#039; relationship
Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Defends Love Island Couples For Having Sex On TV

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison's Grandparents Reveal The Date She'll Get Married

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Responds To Beating Beyonce's Twins To This Magazine Cover

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Reveals She Won't Invite The Geordie Shore Cast To Her Wedding

Vicky Pattison announces engagement to boyfriend John Noble.
Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Gets Engaged To Boyfriend John Noble: "I Was Convinced He Was About To Break Up With Me!"

Vicky Pattison snogs boyfriend John Noble as she enjoys at day at Wimbledon
Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Snogs Her Boyfriend And Generally Has The Best Time Ever At Wimbledon

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Sets The Record Straight On Her Opinion Of Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear

11 Reality Stars Who've Dished The Very Real Dirt On The Shows That Made Them Famous

Celebrity

Geordie Shore's Sam Bentham Has Gone Down A *Very* Different Career Route

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Puts An End To Her Feud With Vicky Pattison Once And For All

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Has The Last Laugh On Trolls Who Attacked Her Lips

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Reveals She Doesn't Want Children: "I've Never Seen Them In My Future"

Celebrity

7 Reality TV Couples Who Were Down To Have Sex On TV

Music

Find Out Who's In The Running For MTV's Hottest Summer Superstar 2017!

Ferne McCann shows off her ever growing baby bump.
Celebrity

Ferne McCann Poses Up A Storm With Her Growing Baby Bump

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Has The Perfect Cure For Love Island Withdrawals Following Kem And Amber's Win

EastEnders spoilers

EastEnders spoilers: Whitney's Wedding Plans, Monday 31 July – Friday 4 August

Celebrity

Cara De La Hoyde Has Some Words Of Wisdom For Love Island Winners Kem And Amber