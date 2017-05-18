Vicky Pattison Gets Seriously Emotional About Her Friendship With Ferne McCann

Vicky Pattison and Ferne McCann have been each other's biggest hypewomen since the pair first bonded in the I'm A Celeb jungle, but the former Geordie Shore lass has now taken this love to the next level.

After Ferne has been handling the public interest around her pregnancy with nothing less than absolute class, Vicky has come forward to announce that she's never been prouder of the "strongest woman" she knows.

In an interview with The Sun, Viks got real about how Ferne has adapted to the prospect of single-motherhood: “Ferne is the prettiest woman I’ve ever seen. She looks amazing, she really suits being pregnant.

Proof of which can be found here. And here. Oh, and here.

The praise didn't stop there: “Ferne is the strongest and sassiest woman I’ve met and she’s taking everything in her stride. She’s doing great and she looks amazing," Vicky gushed.

Time to get finding ourselves a pal who is even half as complimentary about our personality traits as our Viks.

