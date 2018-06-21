Vicky Pattison Goes In On Love Island’s Adam For His Treatment Of Rosie

Vicky Pattison clearly doesn’t have her fingers crossed that Adam Collard will go on to win Love Island 2018 after calling him out on his behaviour towards Rosie Williams.

The Geordie Shore lass recorded herself watching last night’s episode of the show and said that the lad’s habit of ditching a girl when someone new and shiny walks into the villa has made her “ashamed” to be from Newcastle.

Let's take a trip down memory lane and recall the time Adam featured in a three-way kiss on Geordie Shore...

“I hate Adam,” she began. “I mean I hate to just rehash what everyone’s saying and I know I’m a little bit late to the party but what a d**k. He makes us ashamed to be a Geordie.”

The 30-year-old went on to brand him “the most hated helmet in Britain” and said: “Right the Geordies in here are doing us absolutely no favours. I mean of course, there’s Adam - the woman-hating sadist.

“But now Ellie who claims she doesn’t know why Laura doesn’t like her because didn’t think she was doing anything wrong. You’re after her man pet, quite clearly.”

This comes as the chief executive of Women’s Aid, Katie Ghose, issued a statement about the programme: “On the latest series of Love Island, there are clear warning signs in Adam’s behaviour.

“In a relationship, a partner questioning your memory of events, trivialising your thoughts or feelings, and turning things around to blame you can be part of a pattern of gaslighting and emotional abuse.

She added: “Last night, Rosie called out Adam’s unacceptable behaviour on the show. We ask viewers to join her in recognising unhealthy behaviour in relationships and speaking out against all forms of domestic abuse – emotional as well as physical.

"It is only when we make a stand together against abuse in relationships that we will see attitudes change and an end to domestic abuse.”