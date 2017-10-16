Vicky Pattison Has A Giant Girl Crush On THIS Towie Star

Vicky Pattison has declared her love for a fellow reality star.

The Geordie Shore legend has been throwing some serious love towards Towie’s Georgia Kousoulou.

Obvioulsy Vicky is happily engaged to her boyfriend John Noble but she couldn’t resist highlighting her girl crush.

"Can we just take a moment to appreciate how GORGEOUS my girl@georgiakousoulou in her new@sportsdirectuk campaign??!” Vicky asked her followers on Instagram - highlighting Georgia’s recent advertising job.

“Yes girl!!! 😍💛🔥💃🏻 #femaleboss,” she added.

Absolute fitness fanatic Georgia shot back some love of her own, replying to the post to say: "Awww I love you. Your so cute."

Vicky has expressed her appreciation for some girl love in the past - opening up about Chloe Ferry and Charlotte Crosby’s steamy antics THAT time they went all the way in the Geordie Shore house.

“I saw Charlotte Crosby and Chloe Ferry’s rather explicit ‘lesbian sex’ scene on Geordie Shore - it was one million and ten per cent the most raunchy moment in the show’s history!” she told The Mirror last year.

