Vicky Pattison

Vicky Pattison's Ann Summers Underwear Collab Is Here And You're Going To Want It All

Undies to make you feel all kinds of confident.

Wednesday, July 26, 2017 - 17:51

There's one thing that we know for certain, and that's that Vicky Pattison is a seriously top notch lass. But now the message behind the Geordie Shore alum's new underwear line has just given us one more reason to love her.

The reality babe recently revealed that she's been named Ann Summers' first ever body confidence ambassador and her debut campaign for the lingerie brand is all about encouraging women to celebrate the many different things that make us beautiful.

And here they are... My beautiful, inspirational, fierce, strong, brave, UNAPOLOGETIC girl squad... Just to clarify, I know I can never please everyone and unfortunately some people will miss the incredible point of this campaign- but just to reiterate mine and @annsummers huge message! WOMEN CAN BE WHATEVER WE WANT TO BE!!!!!! Beauty comes from confidence, from kindness, from spreading positivity, from encouraging and supporting other women!!! You can be beautiful if you wear fake tan, or don't, if you are tall or short, have natural curves, a boob job or iddy biddy little breasts, a big bum, a small bum, long legs or short, smooth skin or stretch marks!!! And still be beautiful!!! Be whoever you want to be and own it!!!! And most of all embrace and support other females!! As women we need to stop apologising for who we are or what we look like and I am done! This is me.... And I am happy 😍 @enchantressity @jadelaurice @sylvijaa @yasminechanel @dainamurel @felicityhayward

A post shared by Vicky Pattison (@vickypattison) on

Vicky took to her Instagram to share a snap of her with her 'beautiful, inspirational, fierce, strong, brave and unapologetic' Ann Summers girl squad - and the undies in the pic look pretty damn great to say the least.

As if that wasn't enough, the awesome caption accompanying the picture will just make you want to strut your stuff in the pieces even more. As she says: "Women can be whatever they want to be! Beauty comes from confidence, from kindness, from spreading positivity, from encouraging and supporting other women!"

Amen to that.

She adds: "You can be beautiful if you wear fake tan, or don't, if you are tall or short, have natural curves, a boob job or iddy biddy little breasts, a big bum, a small bum, long legs or short, smooth skin or stretch marks!"

Not bad for 3 weeks chocker work schedule, great social life, holiday central, carb over load and no training... 😂🙈 But life is for living so I'm not stressed... But definitely feeling ready to get back into it!! 1 more week of summer fun and I am getting back on my health and fitness in a SERIOUS way!! Perfect timing considering @minivnutrition have just launched 5 new digital diet plans on Mini V, these include a 30 day diet plan, 14 day vegetarian plan, eating out plan, 5 day summer plan and our 10 day kick starter plan. All of the plans can be downloaded straight to your phone instantly! Head to www.minivnutrition.com to buy now. If you're looking to shape up quick for a holiday get yourself to @minivnutrition NOW!!

A post shared by Vicky Pattison (@vickypattison) on

It's incredible to see our girl campaign for body confidence, especially as she recently opened up about how tough it can be to have your body criticised by trolls.

Keep spreading the love Vicks! We just can't wait to get our hands on the undies tbh.

Remember that time Vicky and Ricci got engaged? Why not remind yourself...

