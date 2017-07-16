Vicky Pattison's Ann Summers Underwear Collab Is Here And You're Going To Want It All

There's one thing that we know for certain, and that's that Vicky Pattison is a seriously top notch lass. But now the message behind the Geordie Shore alum's new underwear line has just given us one more reason to love her.

The reality babe recently revealed that she's been named Ann Summers' first ever body confidence ambassador and her debut campaign for the lingerie brand is all about encouraging women to celebrate the many different things that make us beautiful.

Vicky took to her Instagram to share a snap of her with her 'beautiful, inspirational, fierce, strong, brave and unapologetic' Ann Summers girl squad - and the undies in the pic look pretty damn great to say the least.

As if that wasn't enough, the awesome caption accompanying the picture will just make you want to strut your stuff in the pieces even more. As she says: "Women can be whatever they want to be! Beauty comes from confidence, from kindness, from spreading positivity, from encouraging and supporting other women!"

Amen to that.

She adds: "You can be beautiful if you wear fake tan, or don't, if you are tall or short, have natural curves, a boob job or iddy biddy little breasts, a big bum, a small bum, long legs or short, smooth skin or stretch marks!"

It's incredible to see our girl campaign for body confidence, especially as she recently opened up about how tough it can be to have your body criticised by trolls.

Keep spreading the love Vicks! We just can't wait to get our hands on the undies tbh.

