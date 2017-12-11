Vicky Pattison Has A Set Of Rock Solid Abs And Fans Are Beyond Impressed

We all know that Vicky Pattison has found that fine-line between keeping in shape and still enjoying a deep-fried pizza or two, but her latest upload has fans with their eyeballs practically popping out of their sockets.

The former Geordie Shore lass has always been upfront about how hard she goes in the gym, and a bikini-selfie that has since racked up 30,000 likes is the proof in the non-literal (or at least fat-free) pudding.

Let's get checking out the Geordie Shore lasses most incredible transformations to date...

While most of us have spent the last few weeks eating box after box of biscuits in honour of Christmas, Vicky has not fallen off her long-term healthy-eating wagon in the slightest.

The image shows her wearing a red lingerie set that puts her toned bod on full display. "Ho, Ho, Ho... 😂🎄🎅🏽," she wrote. "Tan on fleek thanks to @fakebakeunited by the @thetanexpert 🔥 And lingerie by @annsummers. Pineapple head to match my pineapple ornaments!"

Fans rushed to compliment Vicky on the upload, with one person in particular really hitting a wall when it comes to exploring the English Language: "Smoking hot, smouldering hot, burning hot, on fire hot!!!!!!!!! Just hot hot hot."

Another person spoke for the rest of us snack-lovers out there with the comment: "Could actually cry at this while I shovel my McDonald’s into me😂 unreal," as someone else added: "Christ almighty! You are killing it!!"

More were willing to sell a portion of their soul to hear Vicky's fitness secrets, writing: "Omg how have you got your body like that!!!" and "If that isn't motivation enough to get myself to the gym I don't know what is."

Anyone else feeling slightly guilty about cancelling their spin class? Gulp.