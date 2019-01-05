Vicky Pattison

Vicky Pattison Has A Unique Approach To New Year’s Resolutions And It’s Wise AF

We're already loving the look of 2019.

Sunday, January 6, 2019 - 11:07

Vicky Pattison has come through with an alternative to making New Year’s Resolutions and fans are loving what she has to say. 

The former Geordie Shore lass has revealed that she’s done with cutting enjoyable things out of her life and would much rather start adding positive experiences to her daily routine rather than limiting what she already enjoys.

“How was new year almost a week ago?!! How is everyone’s 2019 going so far?! I’ve decided not to do New Years Resolutions this year... I never stick to them and I kinda think I am who I am by now - instead I want to try and do something new every month! A new experience! 

“Whether it’s something as simple as reading a new book, or maybe it’s slightly more exciting like travelling to a new country - I want to challenge myself, I want to grow - because I firmly believe nothing exciting ever happened to you in your comfort zone. 

Swinging into 2019 likeeeee... 💃🏻💋 First cocktail of the day (very proud) and just chilling at #tuisensimar bar before dinner... Heaven 🌹 Outfit details tagged...

“So this year, I want to push myself to see new places, try new things, broaden my horizons, and really put myself first for a change and see where this adventure takes me! Who’s with me?! ✈️🍹☺️💃🏻🎥🚁🐨👸🏻 Ps I can’t take all the credit for this.. @j_reay gave me some inspiration! 😂😍”

Fans were impressed by her approach to 2019, with one person saying: “You just need to believe in how amazing you are @vickypattisonand the world will come to you,” and another responding that they did the “exact same thing” a few years ago.

Tanning time.... ☀️🖤 Cocktail update: it’s almost 1pm and I am yet to succumb... I can feel my resolve crumbling however and heaven forbid someone walks past me with a Mojito cos I swear to god they’re getting mugged 😂🙈🍹

Now this is a New Year’s resolution we might actually be able to take on board. Tweet us your opinion @MTVUK. 

 

