Vicky Pattison

Vicky Pattison Has The Most Relatable AF Message To Share About Snacking

The former Geordie Shore lass is 100% our spirit animal.

Friday, December 29, 2017 - 11:49

Figuring out at what point we should put down the Pringles and start eating like a normal human again is probably the hardest part of the post-Christmas comedown and it turns out Vicky Pattison is experiencing the same struggle.

The former Geordie Shore lass has always been relatable AF when it comes to describing her attitude to food, and while there’s no doubt she’s looking minter than ever, she has often argued against setting unrealistic and unsustainable goals.

Let's get checking out a bunch of the Geordie Shore lasses revealing their New Year's resolutions...

Flying the flag for not denying herself the finer things in life, Vicky has now opened up about how she might have got a teeny tiny bit carried away with all the overeating this festive season.

Taking to Instagram to share a post that speaks to our souls, the image reads: “Fully aware I’m putting on weight and moaning about it, but it won’t stop me from ordering Chinese,” which Vicky captioned with “Relatable AF” and a pig-nose emoji.

Relatable AF 🐽

Relatable AF 🐽

A post shared by Vicky Pattison (@vickypattison) on

This comes after Vicky opened up about her approach to dieting in an interview with Closer earlier this year: “I've always been a workaholic, and it can be a struggle finding time to exercise without completely burning myself out if I have a packed schedule.

She continued: "But I don't beat myself up if I can't get to the gym any more. I'm a normal girl with curves, and I'll never up hitting the gym at 4am.”

Judging by the response of her fans – who took to the comments section to announce they’d casually inhaled “twenty chicken nuggets” and multiple kebabs – it looks we’re all in the same boat when it comes to eating for the five thousand.

More From Vicky Pattison

Vicky Pattison Has The Most Relatable AF Message To Share About Snacking
Vicky Pattison admits to panicking when looking after baby Sunday
Vicky Pattison ‘Panics’ While Looking After Ferne McCann’s ‘Perfect’ Baby
Vicky Pattison bought fiance John Noble a birthday present worth thousands
Vicky Pattison Spent Thousands On Fiance John Noble’s Birthday Present
Throwing It Back To Gaz Beadle And Vicky Pattison's Geordie Christmas Single: "A Parsnip In A Pear Tree."
body_sos_cast_thumbnail.jpg
Ex On The Beach: Body SOS | Meet The Trainers!
TRAINERS EX ON THE BEACH BODY SOS
Beach Body SOS: Meet The Personal Trainers Ready To Kick Some Fitness Ass In New MTV Series Featuring A Former Miss England And Love Island’s Rykard Jenkins
Vicky Pattison Reveals The Extreme Reaction She Had To Ferne McCann's Pregnancy
Beach Body SOS: Vicky Pattison Reveals Her Biggest Fitness Achievement, Workout Food Tips And Which Kardashian Gives Her Body Goals - EXCLUSIVE
Ex On The Beach: Body SOS Host Vicky Pattison Hints At Injuries, Emotional Transformations And ‘Fit Lads’ As Series Start Date Is Confirmed - EXCLUSIVE
Vicky Pattison Has A Set Of Rock Solid Abs And Fans Are Beyond Impressed
Vicky Pattison hits back at fans who criticises her on social media
Vicky Pattison Shuts Down 'Disgusting' Troll Who Criticised Her Charity Work
Ferne McCann And Vicky Pattison Reunite As Baby Sunday Makes Her Television Debut

Trending Articles

Jemma Lucy's Drastic Transformation Over The Years
Chloe Ferry Reveals The Surprising Turn Of Events In Her Feud With Zahida Allen
Holly Hagan Is Serving Up All The Fitness Goals In This Super Revealing Leotard
Is Katy Perry Starring In Taylor Swift's 'End Game' Music Video?
Niall Horan Explains Why Camila Cabello Burst Into Tears When They First Met
From Zayn Malik to Charlotte Crosby: Celebs Who Proved Their Love With A Tattoo Only To Split Up
Chloe Ferry Puts Her Toned Midriff On Display In This Gorgeous Cropped Jumper
Cardi B Taking Legal Action Against Nude Video Hackers
Celebrity
Marnie Simpson Thinks Aaron Chalmers Needs To Calm His Spending For This Shocking Reason
Kylie Jenner Sparks Engagement Rumours After Cosying Up To Travis Scott
A Fake Video Of Kylie Jenner 'Pregnant' Is Doing The Rounds
Kim Kardashian Deletes Every Single Christmas Card Image From Her Instagram