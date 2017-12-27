Vicky Pattison Has The Most Relatable AF Message To Share About Snacking

Figuring out at what point we should put down the Pringles and start eating like a normal human again is probably the hardest part of the post-Christmas comedown and it turns out Vicky Pattison is experiencing the same struggle.

The former Geordie Shore lass has always been relatable AF when it comes to describing her attitude to food, and while there’s no doubt she’s looking minter than ever, she has often argued against setting unrealistic and unsustainable goals.

Flying the flag for not denying herself the finer things in life, Vicky has now opened up about how she might have got a teeny tiny bit carried away with all the overeating this festive season.

Taking to Instagram to share a post that speaks to our souls, the image reads: “Fully aware I’m putting on weight and moaning about it, but it won’t stop me from ordering Chinese,” which Vicky captioned with “Relatable AF” and a pig-nose emoji.

This comes after Vicky opened up about her approach to dieting in an interview with Closer earlier this year: “I've always been a workaholic, and it can be a struggle finding time to exercise without completely burning myself out if I have a packed schedule.

She continued: "But I don't beat myself up if I can't get to the gym any more. I'm a normal girl with curves, and I'll never up hitting the gym at 4am.”

Judging by the response of her fans – who took to the comments section to announce they’d casually inhaled “twenty chicken nuggets” and multiple kebabs – it looks we’re all in the same boat when it comes to eating for the five thousand.