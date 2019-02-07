Vicky Pattison

Vicky Pattison Reveals She 'Wasted' Money Trademarking THIS Geordie Shore Phrase

Admitting “it was a waste of money,” but was it? One fan has an incredible idea…

Jordan Platt
Thursday, February 7, 2019 - 10:19

Former Geordie Shore lass Vicky Pattison has hilariously admitted to trademarking her famous phrase ‘Tash On,’ from her original introduction segment in the show.

The phrase, which means to kiss someone, was found as trademarked by a fan on Twitter, and the 'Vicky Pattison: The Breakup' star was quick to point out how much of a waste of time it was.

Watch Sophie Kasaei brilliantly quiz Jason Derulo on his Geordie knowledge >>> 

Coming across the iconic discovery in work, the fan tweeted: “Legal checking names at work and have discovered that @VickyPattison owns the trademark to ‘Tash On’ #ThrowbackWednesday.” Now that really is a throwback.

Twitter

Making sure she’s always in on the joke, Vicky replied to the tweet with: “AHAHAHAHA… what a f***ing waste of money that was!!! LOL.” Tbf, she could totally still make use of the phrase. Merchandise perhaps?

Or Vicky can dive straight into a celeb favourite and create her own makeup line. Another fan chimed in with the great idea, tweeting: “Tash On by Vicky – full range lipstick for the ultimate Tash On [sic].”

Instagram

We can see it now – Kylie Jenner eat your heart out – a whole cosmetics range based on helping you pull on a night out. A ‘Worldie’ highlighter, a ‘Howay lass!’ blush, a ‘Shag Pad’ setting powder (keeps your makeup in place all night long) and obviously, the ‘Tash On’ lipsticks.

A ‘Tash On’ empire is exactly what we all need.

Let us know over @MTVUK what you think Vicky can use her Geordie Shore trademark for!

