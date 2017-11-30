Vicky Pattison Hits Back After She’s Criticised Over Sunbathing Pose On Instagram

If we know one thing about Vicky Pattison it’s that she’s a girl not to be messed with, and she’s certainly not afraid to fire back at her critics.

One fan has learned this the hard way after telling the Geordie Shore babe that she’s a “slave” to social media.

It all kicked off in the comments section of a throwback pic that Vicky posted to her Instagram account - one follower didn’t much like the way Vicky was posing.

“You don’t really sunbathe like this? We are slaves to the media pose,” wrote the brave/foolish fan.

The same commenter then also dished out tips on health and fitness to another fan in the comments section.

All of this did not go down well with Vicky, and she lashed out, “And you also don’t need to tell me what to do but here you are… Acting like you have any right all over my Instagram page… And I’m the slave to social media?!! Hhhmmmm.”

Trying to put an end to the situation the fan was back to comment again, insisting that she wasn’t trying to have a go at Vicky, but was actually trying to make a point out the pressures of looking good on social media.

“My comment was taken out of context. I wasn’t being nasty. I think she looks great. Had just been reading an article on the pressures of young girls to look the part. Social media adds to the pressure. I’m 46 and love a good filter so I’m part of the problem too,” the fan wrote.

No word back from Vicky… yet!

