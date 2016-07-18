Vicky Pattison Hits Out At Taylor Swift Calling The Chart Topper 'Sly'

Vicky Pattison is definitely not a Swifter.

The former Geordie Shore babe has taken aim at Taylor Swift over her on-going feud with stars like Katy Perry and Kanye West.

Vicky thinks Taylor exposed her real side following her fall out with Kanye and his wife Kim Kardashian after she slammed him for rapping about her – only for Kim to prove on video that Taylor had consented to being referenced in his music.

“I thin the Kim-Kanye thing exposed her a little. I don’t think she’s on the pedestal that she once was,” Vicky said.

“I think that she’s just a little bit sly,” she added during a chat with the Daily Star on Sunday.

Ooo! Stinging!

Vicky also thinks it is madness that Taylor was able to force Instagram to ban snake emojis from showing up on her feed when music fans turned on her.

“What kind of power’s that?” Vicky asked.

“That would turn even the nicest lass evil. If I had that much power I would be a total c**k,” she added.

