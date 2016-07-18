Vicky Pattison Hits Out At Taylor Swift Calling The Chart Topper 'Sly'
Vicky is not a fan of The Swift
Sunday, June 18, 2017 - 11:18
Vicky Pattison is definitely not a Swifter.
The former Geordie Shore babe has taken aim at Taylor Swift over her on-going feud with stars like Katy Perry and Kanye West.Vicky thinks Taylor exposed her real side following her fall out with Kanye and his wife Kim Kardashian after she slammed him for rapping about her – only for Kim to prove on video that Taylor had consented to being referenced in his music.
“I thin the Kim-Kanye thing exposed her a little. I don’t think she’s on the pedestal that she once was,” Vicky said.“I think that she’s just a little bit sly,” she added during a chat with the Daily Star on Sunday.
Ooo! Stinging!
Vicky also thinks it is madness that Taylor was able to force Instagram to ban snake emojis from showing up on her feed when music fans turned on her.
“What kind of power’s that?” Vicky asked.
“That would turn even the nicest lass evil. If I had that much power I would be a total c**k,” she added.
Watch! The Most Outrageously Shocking Reality Show Hook Ups EVER
Latest News
Sweden Now Has A Sauna Inside A Giant Gold Egg, Everyone
One Direction Poised To Reunite To Join Stars Recording Charity Single For Grenfell Tower Victims
Harry Potter Fans Are Still Convinced That Ron And Dumbledore Are The Same Person
Kendall Jenner Is Not Going To Apologise For Having A Flawless Butt
Geordie Shore Cast Members Are Sharing The Love On Father's Day
Ed Sheeran Says He Doesn't Need To Defend Taylor Swift From Katy Perry
Has Beyonce Finally Given Birth To Her Twins?
Liam Gallagher Has Taken A Swipe At Liam Payne
Vicky Pattison Hits Out At Taylor Swift Calling The Chart Topper 'Sly'
Lorde Talks About Being Body Shamed ‘It Rocked My Foundations’
Perrie Edwards Looks Uh-Mazing In No makeup Selfie While On Holiday With Her Boyfriend
Liam Payne, Stormzy, Louisa Johnson, Craig David And More Confirmed For Grenfell Tower Charity Single
Gary Beadle ‘Is A Better Person When He’s Single’ Says Sophie Kasaei
Justin Bieber’s Got A New Tattoo And The Meaning Behind It Is So Totally Deep
Cara Delevingne Calls Fan With Cancer Her Hero After Copying Met Gala Look
Marnie Simpson Snogs BB Housemate Kieran Lee And boasts It Was Better Than Kissing Lewis Bloor
Zoella and Alfie Deyes' New House Is Total Instagram Goals
London Grammar See Off Katy Perry To Land No.1 Album With 'Truth Is A Beautiful Thing'
Love Island's Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Take The Girlfriend Does My Makeup Challenge
Rihanna Is Back With A Brand New Single - Listen!
More From Vicky Pattison
Celebrity
Vicky Pattison Hits Out At Taylor Swift Calling The Chart Topper 'Sly'
Vicky Pattison Breaks Her Silence On Ferne McCann's Pregnancy For The First Time
Celebrity
Is Vicky Pattison Hinting That She Really Wants Her Boyfriend To Propose To Her?
Vicky Pattison Credits Newfound Body Confidence With 'Working Hard' In The Gym
Celebrity
Vicky Pattison’s Drunken Behaviour Is All Of Us After A Night Out
Marnie Simpson Reignites Vicky Pattison Feud With New Book: 'She’s The Most Terrifying Person I Know'
Celebrity
Vicky Pattison Just Made The Grimmest Confession About Her Post-Sex Routine
Celebrity
Vicky Pattison’s Boyfriend Has Banned Her From Taking Topless Selfies
Celebrity
Vicky Pattison Basically Looks Perfect In Boob-Tastic New Instagram Pic
Celebrity
7 Of The Most Heartbreaking Reality Show Exits
Celebrity
Vicky Pattison Just Had The Most Emotional Reunion With Pregnant Ferne McCann
Celebrity
Vicky Pattison Strips Down To A Sexy Bikini After Encouraging Fans To Be Body Positive
Trending Articles
Music
Voting For MTV's Greatest Video Of The Century Is Now Open!
Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Brand Love Island’s Olivia Attwood A ‘Psycho’
Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Love Island’s Chris Hughes Should ‘Shut Up’ And Want To See Him GONE
Big Brother 2017: Marnie Simpson Leaps To Charlotte Crosby's Defense As Kayleigh Morris Reignites Feud
TV Shows
The Brand New Ex On The Beach Trailer Is Here And We're SRSLY Excited!
Celebrity
Marnie Simpson Snogs BB Housemate Kieran Lee And boasts It Was Better Than Kissing Lewis Bloor
Big Brother 2017: Marnie Simpson Goes Into Detail About Watching Lewis Bloor Cheat On Her
EXCLUSIVE: The Cast Of Ex On The Beach Play Would You Rather
Celebrity
Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson
Life
Zoella and Alfie Deyes' New House Is Total Instagram Goals
Love Island's Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Take The Girlfriend Does My Makeup Challenge
Celebrity