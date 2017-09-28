Vicky Pattison

Vicky Pattison Is A Literal Goddess On ‘BAE-cation’ With John Noble

And she's self-aware of how envious the rest of us are feeling rn.

Saturday, September 30, 2017 - 11:19

Vicky Pattison has arrived to make us feel even more single than we already are after posting a bunch of loved-up shots of her and fiance John Noble on holiday in Greece.

Let's all get checking out a bunch of celebs who dared to date a civilian, the brave souls...

The couple are said to making plans for their wedding next Summer, but have jetted off on a sun-drenched break to prepare for months of picking out flowers, napkins, and colour schemes. Fun.

We finally arrived in paradise... @cavotagoomykonos we've waited all summer but instantly you didn't disappoint ☀️✈️🌴👙 Swimsuit @asos

Proving that she is a lass after our own hearts, Vicky publicised the fact that a bunch of ~sentimental~ shots were about to hit her social feeds.

"WARNING: I am on holiday and about to seriously spam you all with loved up/cringey/smug posts and pics so I apologise in advance... #soz," she wrote. 

From the selection of pics where Vicky looks like a literal Greek goddess to the gooey tribute she wrote in honour of her and John's journey to the aisle, the whole thing has awakened the romantic in us.

"You were always the right person, it was just the wrong time... So glad you came back when it was perfect," she wrote.

You were always the right person, it was just the wrong time... So glad you came back when it was perfect 💙 @johnnoblejn

Brb. Just dreaming of a) having access to that pool Vicky is sunbathing by, and b) the concept of our soulmate being someone we've already dated.

 

 

 

 

