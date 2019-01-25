Vicky Pattison Is Here To Give You The Hangover Advice You Need

Former Geordie Shore lass Vicky Pattison is forever proving she’s just like the rest of us – hungover and sleep deprived. It’s a big mood.

Taking to her Instagram, the babe has dropped a snap of herself trying to cure all her ailments with a full English breakfast and Harry Potter pyjamas.

Being the honest gal that she is, Vicky captioned the post with: “This is what a person looks like when they’ve not had enough sleep, drank most days this week and has an unhealthy obsession with hash browns.

“Just can’t beat a Park Plaza full English in bed, especially when wearing my Hazza P PJ’s...” She goes on to add, “FYI, I’m wearing Slytherin ones today because I’m feeling a bit sassy!”

Weirdly enough though, instead of focusing on how great Vicky looks for someone who’s had no sleep and has drank one too many, her fans quickly began commenting in hordes about how tasty hash browns are.

Instagram

One fan jumped straight to the point and commented: “Hash browns just make everything better,” with another backing them up: “I also have a hash brown obsession.” Okay folks, we get it, you’re all obsessed with deep fried potatoes. Same.

Another fan wasn’t too sure if she could risk the possibility of crumbs though, writing: “This would be a battle between my love of hash browns and my hate for crumbs on the bed!”

“I believe this is what kids say these days, is a mood,” another added.

We did say it was a big mood. Confirmed.