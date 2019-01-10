Vicky Pattison

Vicky Pattison Is Loving All Her 'Bits' In Real AF Bikini Video Following Unflattering Pap Shots

The former Geordie Shore star and our personal queen silenced the trolls with an open and honest video.

Thursday, January 10, 2019 - 10:52

Before we get into it, just know that this is a Vicky Pattison appreciation post.

The former Geordie Shore lass took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a seriously real video after unflattering pap photos of her came out in the tabloids.

PLAY the video to watch Vicky embrace all her bits in the bikini video...

PREACH IT SISTAAAH!

While it's pretty annoying that Vicky even had to make the video, all we have to say is literally, SAME.

Instagram/VickyPattison

The lass's post comes after a sneaky pap took some unflattering photos of her while she was lounging by the pool in Mexico.

While we've never had the joy of being famous enough to experience this first hand, we've seen enough side bar of shame articles to know that paparazzi photos could legit make the hottest hun look like an Aunt Bessie potato.

In the clip, Vicky explains that OBVS she picks the best angles for her own personal Instagram pics (who doesn't?) but she showed off all her glorious bits from every angle just to let her followers know what the real deal is.

And we've got one word: worldie.

Taking to the caption, the lass wrote: "I’m sorry to whinge and have to post this but I’ve had about enough of shitty articles, online bullies, body shaming, trolling and negativity! And I’m hoping this will silence everything."

Instagram/VickyPattison

She added: "Attending my sisters wedding yesterday was beautiful- but let’s face it, I’d have to be dead inside to not wonder about what was meant to of my future and feel a little sad and hurt. But none the less, I couldn’t have been happier for her and @dannya2008!"

"To add insult to injury I’m now being body shamed over some unflattering pap pics and I can’t believe we’re still on this hype in 2019."

We have to applaud Vicky for being so upfront and honest. We stan.

 

 

 

