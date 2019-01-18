Vicky Pattison

Vicky Pattison Is On A Countryside Mini-Break With Towie Star Ercan Ramadan

The Former Geordie Shore star is enjoying the holiday of dreams with pals.

Friday, January 18, 2019 - 12:10

Former Geordie Shore lass Vicky Pattison has been spotted on a mini-break with a different Towie star, Ercan Ramadan.

Taking a break at Soho Farmhouse in the Cotswolds with a few friends in tow, the pair look as though they’re having the best time taking a break away from the world.

Instagram

Vicky and Ercan have been posting up a storm online of their adventures in the countryside, including cute snaps of the reality TV star posing outside of the wooden cabin they’re staying in.

The cabin has a lot to offer with there being an outdoor hot tub (which in this weather you’d have to sprint to) and a spa. We can envision Vicky getting the treatments she damn well deserves rn.

Instagram

Sharing snaps of their trip on Instagram, you can see how luxurious the cabin is. There’s a free-standing bathtub and really slick décor.

This trip comes after Vicky’s faced some pretty harsh backlash online over recent weeks with trolls accusing her of trying to steal the limelight at her sister’s wedding and body-shaming her while on holiday.

Instagram

Alongside her breakup with former fiancé John Noble getting quite heated in the public eye with accusations of his cheating surfacing and Vicky having to acknowledge that they were still together when the infidelity took place.

But you know what? A break away in the middle of nowhere could be just what brings a smile back to Vicky’s face.

Holidays truly can work wonders.

Latest News

Menstrual cup or moon cup pics
Everything You Ever Wanted To Ask About Menstrual Cups
It&#039;s time to start caring about self-care.
Why It's Time To Start Caring About Self-Care
New Music Round-up: Ariana Grande, James Blake, Mabel And More
Jesy Nelson and Chris Hughes are reportedly dating.
Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson Is Reportedly Dating Love Island’s Chris Hughes
Vicky Pattison heads to the Cotswolds.
Vicky Pattison Is On A Countryside Mini-Break With Towie Star Ercan Ramadan
Holly Hagan calls out a sexist double standard online.
Holly Hagan Calls Out Double Standards Following This Viral Tweet About Rimming
Ariana Grande Drops Her 7 Rings Music Video And Proves She’s Officially The Baddest B*tch
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 - Dermot Kennedy
Dermot Kennedy Talks His Inspirations, Staying Humble & His First Westlife Gig!
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 - Sam Fender
Sam Fender Talks Inspiration Behind His Single ‘Dead Boys’ & How He Was Discovered
Sophie Turner Wasn’t Allowed To Do This One Thing While Filming Game Of Thrones
Selena Gomez Is Reportedly ‘Leaning On Taylor Swift’ After Completing Treatment
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 - Loski
Loski Talks Drake Being A Fan & The Inspiration Behind Mixtape ‘Call Me Loose’
Teen Mom UK’s Amber Butler Shares Her Parenting Horror Stories As She Admits She 'Doesn't Enjoy Taking Brooklyn Out Anymore' - Exclusive
Charlotte Crosby weight loss
Charlotte Crosby Shows Off Her Half A Stone Weight Loss In Sports Bra And Leggings
Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj, Miley Cyrus And More: The Craziest 10 Year Challenges
From Miley Cyrus To Cameron Diaz: 11 Celebrities Who Overshared About Their Sex Lives
Holly Hagan little black dress
Geordie Shore's Holly Hagan Claps Back At Online Bully Who Dragged Her Appearance
Kara Marni - MTV PUSH Live At Tape London
Watch Kara Marni’s Electric MTV PUSH Performance Of Her Feel-Good Track ‘Move’
Does This Picture Mean Rihanna Is About To Drop A Fenty Accessory Line?
Geordie Shore&#039;s Holly Hagan shares before and after transformation
Holly Hagan's Shocking Ten Year Transformation Is Completely Inspiring

More From Vicky Pattison

Vicky Pattison heads to the Cotswolds.
Vicky Pattison Is On A Countryside Mini-Break With Towie Star Ercan Ramadan
Geordie Shore cast 10 year challenge
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson, Scotty T and Vicky Pattison Share Ten Year Challenge Throwbacks
Hands Up If You’ve Ever Been As Hungover As Vicky Pattison In This Priceless Image
Vicky Pattison
Vicky Pattison Shares Real AF Bikini Video | MTV Celeb
Vicky Pattison Is Loving All Her 'Bits' In Real AF Bikini Video Following Unflattering Pap Shots
Vicky Pattison
Vicky Pattison Hits Back At Claims She 'Blocked' The Bride At Her Sister's Wedding | MTV Celeb
Vicky Pattison attends her sister&#039;s wedding
Vicky Pattison Explains What's Really Going On In Wedding Photos She's Getting 'Attacked' Over
Vicky Pattison leg injury
Vicky Pattison Sustains Gruesome Injury At Her Sister's Wedding
Vicky Pattison Has A Unique Approach To New Year’s Resolutions And It’s Wise AF
Vicky Pattison shows off amazing bikini body on holiday in Mexico in January 2019
Vicky Pattison Shows Off Toned AF Bikini Body In Mexico
Vicky Pattison and Pete Wicks pilots
TOWIE's Pete Wicks Has A Major Appearance In Vicky Pattison: The Break Up
Vicky Pattison and Pete Wicks
Vicky Pattison Encourages Girl Power In Rant Against Online Trolls

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore&#039;s Abbie Holborn before and after surgery
Zahida Allen Takes Down A Troll Who Claims Abbie Holborn Has Had Too Much 'Work' Done
Geordie Shore cast 10 year challenge
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson, Scotty T and Vicky Pattison Share Ten Year Challenge Throwbacks
Charlotte Crosby responds to rumours she&#039;s pregnant
Charlotte Crosby Responds To Pregnancy Speculation Over This Pic
Teen Mom UK 5 First Look: Megan Salmon-Ferrari Reveals Aftermath Of Messy Split From Dylan Siggers: ‘So Much Has Happened’
Charlotte Crosby weight loss
Charlotte Crosby Shows Off Her Half A Stone Weight Loss In Sports Bra And Leggings
Geordie Shore&#039;s Holly Hagan shares before and after transformation
Holly Hagan's Shocking Ten Year Transformation Is Completely Inspiring
Holly Hagan calls out a sexist double standard online.
Holly Hagan Calls Out Double Standards Following This Viral Tweet About Rimming
Teen Mom UK’s Amber Butler Shares Her Parenting Horror Stories As She Admits She 'Doesn't Enjoy Taking Brooklyn Out Anymore' - Exclusive
Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj, Miley Cyrus And More: The Craziest 10 Year Challenges
Marnie Simpson and Chet Johnson tattoo
Marnie Simpson Reveals Chet Johnson's Huge New Tattoo Of A Familiar Face
Holly Hagan little black dress
Geordie Shore's Holly Hagan Claps Back At Online Bully Who Dragged Her Appearance
Vicky Pattison heads to the Cotswolds.
Vicky Pattison Is On A Countryside Mini-Break With Towie Star Ercan Ramadan