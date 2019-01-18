Vicky Pattison Is On A Countryside Mini-Break With Towie Star Ercan Ramadan

Former Geordie Shore lass Vicky Pattison has been spotted on a mini-break with a different Towie star, Ercan Ramadan.

Taking a break at Soho Farmhouse in the Cotswolds with a few friends in tow, the pair look as though they’re having the best time taking a break away from the world.

Vicky and Ercan have been posting up a storm online of their adventures in the countryside, including cute snaps of the reality TV star posing outside of the wooden cabin they’re staying in.

The cabin has a lot to offer with there being an outdoor hot tub (which in this weather you’d have to sprint to) and a spa. We can envision Vicky getting the treatments she damn well deserves rn.

Sharing snaps of their trip on Instagram, you can see how luxurious the cabin is. There’s a free-standing bathtub and really slick décor.

This trip comes after Vicky’s faced some pretty harsh backlash online over recent weeks with trolls accusing her of trying to steal the limelight at her sister’s wedding and body-shaming her while on holiday.

Alongside her breakup with former fiancé John Noble getting quite heated in the public eye with accusations of his cheating surfacing and Vicky having to acknowledge that they were still together when the infidelity took place.

But you know what? A break away in the middle of nowhere could be just what brings a smile back to Vicky’s face.

Holidays truly can work wonders.