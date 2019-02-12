Vicky Pattison

Vicky Pattison Reveals Why She's Planning To Freeze Her Eggs

The former Geordie Shore lass is looking towards the future.

Tuesday, February 12, 2019 - 11:11

Former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison is officially looking towards the future after finding happiness since her split from ex-fiancé John Noble.

The lass is currently dating non-TOWIE star Ercan Ramadan, and is now planning to potentially freeze her eggs to make sure she’s able to have children later in life, but she isn’t placing any “pressure” on herself.

Howay! Catch up with what the former Geordie Shore cast members are doing now >>> 

Talking to new! magazine about finding ‘Mr Right’ and whether or not she’d consider adoption, Vicky said: “No, but I might freeze my eggs.”

“It doesn’t hurt to take precautions,” she adds, “a friend of mine did it and another friend of mine donates her eggs to people who can’t have babies. These things have been playing on my mind a little bit.

Instagram

“I’ve never had a passion to be a parent.” She goes on to say, moving on to talk about how meeting what she thought was the right person in John, triggered a motherly instinct within her that has made her want to have kids in the future.

“And if I’m meant to be a mother it’ll happen.” She explains. “The last thing I’m going to do is put pressure on myself.”

Instagram

Vicky then went on to add that she’s waiting for the right man to come along before she even contemplates starting a family, and that there’s no “rush.”

The first step in any adventure is to start planning, so it may not be long before we have a mini-Vicky. Just imagine.

