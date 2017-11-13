Vicky Pattison Just Put The Paparazzi On Blast Armed With A Bag Of McDonalds

Vicky Pattison has just thrown so much shade in the direction of the paparazzi that we're honestly feeling a little bit nippy just thinking about it.

The former Geordie Shore lass headed out to the MTV EMAs in London over the weekend, and - after a generous number of G&Ts - found herself placing a truly enormous order in McDonalds.

This is all a pretty regular turn of events considering the starchy goodness of greasy fries topped off by a McFlurry is officially the dreamiest combination to beat off a hangover.

Even so, a picture agency snapped some not-so-flattering pictures of Vicky leaving the establishment while struggling to balance all her delicious items in both hands.

A quick Google of the images will show they're probably not the kind of thing that would make any girl's Insta. But Vicky decided she'd go ahead and have the last laugh by hijacking the scoop.

"Sooooo the paps think they're pretty slick following me and taking their sneaky pics as I grabbed a late night maccies... But here's one they definitely didn't get!! Yes I had a fab night, yes I had some g&t's and YES.. I back doored the after party and went to McDonald's at the end of the evening... THERE'S NO SHAME IN MY GAME...

Signing off her message with a pretty sarcastic message, she wrote: "So better luck next timeeeee 😂😂😂😂😂😂 I'm all thick thighs and extra fries my friends... And I am not changing for anyone! #normalgirl #latenightburgerkingrun#friesbeforeguys 😂😂😂 🍔🍟🍾😍💃🏻"

In all honesty, the real story here is that Vicky hashtagged the wrong burger joint in her sassy message. Whatever, we're getting cheese fries.