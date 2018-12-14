Vicky Pattison

Vicky Pattison Leaves Fans Shook In Fire Crochet Bikini Pics

The Geordie Shore lass is serving us all the lewks.

Friday, December 14, 2018 - 11:57

Former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison has left her fans well and truly shooketh in the best way with her latest Instagram uploads.

The lass donned a lilac crochet bikini and posed up a storm in not one, but three fire snaps on Thursday night.

In the first pic, Vicky showed off her beauts ensemble in the mirror, captioning it: "As I took this picture my mam started ranting about cheese... its day 5 people and I think she’s cracked!! 😂😍🙈 I’m off to the spa to take her mind off it... 😂💁🏻‍♀️! Bikini is @asos and just the cutest! #asosswim."

She later added: "Oh and not that I’m not loving everyone’s compliments and kindness but honestly guys- this is Defos a skinny mirror!! Don’t let it fool you 😂😩💁🏻‍♀️."

Instagram/VickyPattison

Skinny mirror or not, Vicky is clearly living her best worldie life rn.

In a second snap Vicky was giving us the angle of dreams while laying down on a lounge bed while thinking about cheese: "Thinking about cheese... (thanks mam) wbu?! 🧀," she captioned the pic.

Instagram/VickyPattison

And in the third pic (and our personal favourite), the lass posed with her head resting on her hand... and while all we can think about now is Vicky in that crochet bikini, her mind was still very much on cheese.

"Specifically thinking about extra mature cheddar... 🧀✨😂," she wrote.

Needless to say, all three pics garnered plenty of attention from fans who were absolutely living for her little impromptu photo shoot.

Instagram/VickyPattison

"nice chedder to go with a quality cracker like yourself. 🤪😉," wrote one person as another added: "Ooooosh 🤪❤️👌🏻xx."

"Your so hot 🔥 there is no danger of catching a cold in this weather lol x," added another person as someone else wrote: "Smoookking 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

All we can say is thank you so much for blessing us with these pics.

Don't forget to catch the series finale of Geordie Shore Tuesday at 10pm on MTV!

 

 

 

