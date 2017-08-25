Vicky Pattison

Vicky Pattison Looks UH-MAZING In Sexy Leather Bra At Ann Summers Party

Looking good there, Vicky! ~ winking emoji ~

Saturday, August 26, 2017 - 14:47

Another day and another party for Vicky Pattison. She’s just a Geordie girl with a VIP edge... and leather bra. 

Friday night... Let's go and make some memories and mistakes folks!! ✌🏼️ Huge THANKYOU to the dream team that is @fern_makeup and @carlbembridgehair! More pics DEFINITELY coming! 😂😍

So yeah, last night Vicky attended an Ann Summers party at their store on London’s Oxford Street looking utterly gorge in a leather bra. 

Well obviously she was wearing another clothes too, (black trousers and a white blazer if you’re interested) but really last night was all about that totally incredible bra.

Copyright [Vicky Pattison Instagram]

Ann Summers definitely picked the right girl to be one of their body confidence ambassadors, Vicky is slaying with this look. 

“Friday night... Let's go and make some memories and mistakes folks,” Vicky wrote on Instagram along side a pouty pic of her on the way to the party. 

Copyright [Vicky Pattison Instagram]

This was later followed up with a snap of her on her Insta stories downing shots of tequila… so we’re gonna go with saying that we don’t think Vicky will actually remember any of her mistakes from last night. 

You can take the girl out of Geordie Shore, eh? 

 

Words: Olivia Cooke 

WATCH! How Twitter reacted to Taylor Swift's diss track Look What You Made Me Do

Vicky Pattison looks amazing in leather bra as she attends Ann Summers party
Vicky Pattison Looks UH-MAZING In Sexy Leather Bra At Ann Summers Party

Vicky Pattison Flawlessy Shuts Down Troll Who Questioned Her Weight-Loss

Vicky Pattison goes clubbing in Marbella with her boyfriend and her mum
Vicky Pattison Goes Clubbing In Marbella With Her Man And Her Mum And Has The Most Fun Ever

Vicky Pattison has posted a really sweet message about her fiance John Noble
Vicky Pattison Opens Up About Wedding Plans And Reveals She’s Saying ‘No Strippers’ To John Noble

Vicky Pattison and off to boot camp in Wales for a week and she&#039;s giving up gin!
Vicky Pattison’s Giving Up Gin And Make Up For A Week On Boot Camp Holiday

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Vicky Pattison Brands Sam Thompson An 'Entitled Little Rat'

Vicky Pattison Awkwardly Swerves An Interviewer's Question About Sex-Toys

Vicky Pattison has posted a really sweet message about her fiance John Noble
Vicky Pattison

Vicky Pattison Gushes About Fiancé On Instagram | MTV News

Vicky Pattison has posted a really sweet message about her fiance John Noble
Vicky Pattison Posts Adorable Message To Fiancé John Noble, “You Loved Me When I Couldn't Love Myself”

Vicky Pattison Gets Honest About How Being Engaged Has Affected Her Sex Drive

Vicky Pattison Reveals How She’s Changed Since Her Geordie Shore Days

Vicky Pattison posts a girl power tribute to her girl squad and calls them all queens
Vicky Pattison’s Shout Out To Her Girl Squad Is Girl Power Goals

Charlotte Crosby has explained how Chloe Ferry stopped her shagging Stephen Bear &#039;mid-trust&#039;

Stephen Bear And Charlotte Crosby Split As He Takes To Twitter To Confirm News

Gaz Beadle Hits Out At Trolls Who Claimed Pregnant Emma McVey Has Been Drinking Alcohol

Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear back together again after he posts Posts ‘I Wanna Keep This Girl’
Are Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Back On After He Posts ‘I Wanna Keep This Girl’

Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn Has Confirmed She's Bought A New Foundation And All Is Well In The World Again - EXCLUSIVE

Sophie Kasaei Has A Word Of Warning For Fans Of Charlotte Crosby And Gary Beadle

11 Reality TV Star Pregnancy Bombshells We Just Didn't See Coming

Marty McKenna's Reaction To Gary Beadle's Baby News Was Classic Marty

Jemma Lucy wowed in a very revealing outfit during the Celebrity Big Brother final
Everyone’s Talking About The Dress Jemma Lucy Wore At The Celebrity Big Brother Final

Sophie Kasaei Talks About Gary Beadle's Future On Geordie Shore

Ex On The Beach's Sam Scott Reveals 'Rude' Chloe Ferry Asked Him Whether He Was Gay The First Time They Ever Met - EXCLUSIVE

Geordie Shore Series 15 First Look: Newly Single Marnie Simpson Is Eyeing Up Aaron Chalmers Who Admits 'Anything Could Happen'

Win A Meet & Greet With Niall Horan!