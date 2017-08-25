Vicky Pattison Looks UH-MAZING In Sexy Leather Bra At Ann Summers Party

Another day and another party for Vicky Pattison. She’s just a Geordie girl with a VIP edge... and leather bra.

So yeah, last night Vicky attended an Ann Summers party at their store on London’s Oxford Street looking utterly gorge in a leather bra.

Well obviously she was wearing another clothes too, (black trousers and a white blazer if you’re interested) but really last night was all about that totally incredible bra.

Copyright [Vicky Pattison Instagram]

Ann Summers definitely picked the right girl to be one of their body confidence ambassadors, Vicky is slaying with this look.

“Friday night... Let's go and make some memories and mistakes folks,” Vicky wrote on Instagram along side a pouty pic of her on the way to the party.

Copyright [Vicky Pattison Instagram]

This was later followed up with a snap of her on her Insta stories downing shots of tequila… so we’re gonna go with saying that we don’t think Vicky will actually remember any of her mistakes from last night.

You can take the girl out of Geordie Shore, eh?

Words: Olivia Cooke

WATCH! How Twitter reacted to Taylor Swift's diss track Look What You Made Me Do