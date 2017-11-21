I'm A Celeb 2017: Vicky Pattison Mocks Amir Khan After Picture Of Him With Massive Snake Emerges

Geordie Shore's Vicky Pattison just mocked Amir Khan following his first attempt at a bushtucker trial on I'm A Celebrity, which saw him throw a full on freak out after coming face to face with his biggest fear... Snakes.

But the soon-to-be Mrs Noble isn't taking the mick out of his less than noble attempt at the trial, but rather the fact that he's perhaps not as terrified of the slithery reptiles as he may be letting on.

Check out a bunch of terrifying celebrity freak accidents...

The lass took to Twitter to share an old snap of the boxer with what can only be described as a humungous snake as he strikes a pretty relaxed posed.

Oh.... Oh dear Amir.... You really are making this too easy, come on!!! 😂🙈🐍... What is everyone thinking?!to be honest- I've been drunk enough I could have missed a snake sighting?! Anyone else?! 😂🙈 pic.twitter.com/h9hUEIgLI3 — Vicky Pattison (@VickyPattison) November 20, 2017

It doesn't exactly scream 'I have a phobia of snakes', and so the former Queen of the jungle just had to pull him up on it, writing: "Oh... Oh dear Amir.... You are making this too easy, come on!!!"

"What is everyone thinking?! to be honest I've been drunk enough I could have missed a snake sighting?! Anyone Else?!" added the reality star.

Amir Khan gave up during his first trial. / ITV/I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

You would have to be 100% mortal to mistake that thing for a massive yellow feather boa, but we'll give Amir the benefit of the doubt. His face when he accidentally grabbed that python was literally priceless after all.

Having experienced the trials and tribulations of the jungle herself, Vicky is probably all too aware of how scary bushtucker trials can be.

Amir Khan screamed as he accidentally grabbed a snake. / ITV/I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

We'll just have to hold tight to find out if Amir can redeem himself tonight since the public have decided to put him through his paces once again.

The boxer will take on 'Flushed Out', which will see him attempt to retrieve stars in a narrow tank of water, no doubt along with more than a few jungle friends.

Here's hoping there are no snakes this time around.