Vicky Pattison Finally Opens Up About Ercan Ramadan Romance After That Steamy Kiss

Former Geordie Shore lass Vicky Pattison has opened up about her relationship with non-TOWIE star Ercan Ramadan.

The pair have been linked together in recent weeks, with Vicky going on a weekend getaway with Ercan and being spotted packing on the PDA in public after their first date night.

When asked by new! magazine about the pictures that surfaced online of her kissing Ercan, she said: “Oh my God! Where have you got those from?”

Vicky didn’t skirt around the questions for long though, as she admitted that they’ve been on one date and clarified that Ercan is not from TOWIE, even though he was a part of ‘The Only Way Is Marbs’ in 2016.

“He’s not Towie person! He works on a building site,” she went on to say. “I’ve known him for years. He’s a very nice guy. I’m just trying to enjoy my independence and my life. There’s nothing serious going on.”

It turns out that Ercan slid into Vicky’s DMs (a classic) to get her attention but managed to avoid the number one faux pas, as she added: “He slid into my DMs – there was no dick pic.” Phew.

There’s no guarantee the world will get to see their relationship blossom into a romance though, as Vicky added: “I’m just single and I’m trying to get back out there. No pressure.”

We bet there’s no shortage of guys sliding into Vicky's DMs rn.