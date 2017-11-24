Vicky Pattison Opens Up About Her Sensitive Side: ‘It Makes Me Who I Am’

Most people use social media for selfies or to brag about their relationship/dinner/holiday. But our lass Vicky Pattison’s been doing some real talk via her social accounts.

The Geordie Shore babe has opened up about being vulnerable in a new Instagram post, and she’s admitted that she hated being sensitive until she realised it was a major part of who she is.

The Geordie Shore lasses' most incredible transformations….

Captioning her post she writes, “I used to wish I was as strong as I pretended to be - and hated when I would cry or show weakness but now I've realised my sensitivity makes me human,

“It makes me who I am and I wouldn't change it for the world. I'm a crier, a hugger, a big girl pants, a bit of a fanny... But that is who I am,” she adds.

We wouldn’t want Vicky to change one little bit, so it’s totally cool that she’s embracing her softer side.

Meanwhile, over on Twitter she was doing some more pondering - but on a slightly less serious subject. The reality TV star spent some time contemplating Instagram lurkers.

“I can't understand people who sit scrolling through Insta but not liking anything? It's like 'come on guys! You're not paying for them! Throw likes around like confetti & spread the love!’,

“I swear people are as tight with their Insta likes as McDonald’s staff with their ketchups,” she finished.

So yeah, there ended Vic’s deep and meaningful moment.

Words: Olivia Cooke

