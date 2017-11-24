Vicky Pattison

Vicky Pattison Opens Up About Her Sensitive Side: ‘It Makes Me Who I Am’

Vicky’s been getting totally philosophical on social media…

Saturday, November 25, 2017 - 16:00

Most people use social media for selfies or to brag about their relationship/dinner/holiday. But our lass Vicky Pattison’s been doing some real talk via her social accounts. 

The Geordie Shore babe has opened up about being vulnerable in a new Instagram post, and she’s admitted that she hated being sensitive until she realised it was a major part of who she is. 

The Geordie Shore lasses’ most incredible transformations…. 

Captioning her post she writes, “I used to wish I was as strong as I pretended to be - and hated when I would cry or show weakness but now I've realised my sensitivity makes me human, 

“It makes me who I am and I wouldn't change it for the world. I'm a crier, a hugger, a big girl pants, a bit of a fanny... But that is who I am,” she adds. 

I used to wish I was as strong as I pretended to be- and hated when I would cry or show weakness but now I've realised my sensitivity makes me human, it makes me who I am and I wouldn't change it for the world. I'm a crier, a hugger, a big girl pants, a bit of a Fanny... But that is who I am 💛

We wouldn’t want Vicky to change one little bit, so it’s totally cool that she’s embracing her softer side.

Meanwhile, over on Twitter she was doing some more pondering - but on a slightly less serious subject. The reality TV star spent some time contemplating Instagram lurkers. 

Copyright [Getty]

“I can't understand people who sit scrolling through Insta but not liking anything? It's like 'come on guys! You're not paying for them! Throw likes around like confetti & spread the love!’,

“I swear people are as tight with their Insta likes as McDonald’s staff with their ketchups,” she finished. 

So yeah, there ended Vic’s deep and meaningful moment. 

 

Words: Olivia Cooke 

WATCH! The Geordie Shore lasses’ seriously incredible transformations over the years….

 

More From Vicky Pattison

Vicky Pattison talks about embracing her sensitive side

Vicky Pattison Opens Up About Her Sensitive Side: ‘It Makes Me Who I Am’

I'm A Celeb 2017: Vicky Pattison Mocks Amir Khan After Picture Of Him With Massive Snake Emerges

Vicky Pattison Instagram

Vicky Pattison And John Noble Are Having A Totally Romantic Weekend

Vicky Pattison is enjoying the best birthday weekend ever for her 30th

Vicky Pattison Celebrates Turning 30 In Just The Best Way

Vicky Pattison Works Some Insane Underboob In Her New NSFW Calendar

geordie-shore-their-journey
Geordie Shore

Vicky Pattison | Best Of Geordie Shore And Ex On The Beach On-Screen Moments

You Won't Believe What Reality Show Vicky Pattison Has Just Signed Up For

Vicky Pattison goes clubbing in Marbella with her boyfriend and her mum

Vicky Pattison Just Put The Paparazzi On Blast Armed With A Bag Of McDonalds

Vicky Pattison's Fans Urge Her To Audition To Become A Bond Girl After Sharing Sizzling Bikini Throwback

Vicky Pattison has posted a really sweet message about her fiance John Noble

Vicky Pattison Reveals The Secret Twist That Went Down At Her Engagement Party

Vicky Pattison and John Noble

Vicky Pattison And John Noble Look Beyond Excited With Their Brand New Home

Vicky Pattison sleeps rough to help support homelessness charity Centre Point

Vicky Pattison Slept Rough For A Night And Helped Raise £20,000 For Charity 

Trending Articles

Marnie Simpson Is Raging After Being Denied Entry To A Restaurant For Wearing A Tracksuit

Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn's Amazing Transformation

Scotty T Puts His Sizeable Bulge On Display In This NSFW Underwear Selfie

Abbie Holborn Reveals She's Addicted To Plastic Surgery After Undergoing Eight Procedures

Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear are talking again after their break up

Charlotte Crosby Is On Speaking Terms With Her Ex Stephen Bear

Sophie Kasaei shows off the results of health kick with sexy lingerie picture

Sophie Kasaei Posts Lingerie Pics And Fans Cannot Deal With Her Hotness

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Geordie Shore Lass Abbie Holborn Feels Like She’s Getting A ‘C*ck On Her Foot’ During Painful Tattoo Session

Gary Beadle is &#039;angry&#039; with online trolls targeting him and pregnant girlfriend Emma McVey

Gaz Beadle ‘Angry’ After Trolls Target Pregnant Girlfriend Emma McVey

Celebrities Who Were Point Blank Refused Entry To Establishments

Vote Now For VH1's Nation's Favourite Christmas Song

Demi Lovato arrives at the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California

Demi Lovato, Idina Manzel and Disney Are Being Sued Over Frozen's 'Let It Go'

Marnie Simpson won&#039;t stop wearing tracksuits after being barred from a restaurant for wearing one

Marnie Simpson Is Pretty Much Only Posting Tracksuit Pics Now After Tracksuit-Gate