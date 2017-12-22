Vicky Pattison ‘Panics’ While Looking After Ferne McCann’s ‘Perfect’ Baby

Vicky Pattison

Vicky Pattison’s been on babysitting duty for BFF Ferne McCann’s totally adorable baby girl, Sunday. But it sounds like the whole experience was a bit of a stressful one for the Geordie Shore babe. 

While watching over baby Sunday, Vicky posted a selfie with the little one and admitted that she has a little ‘panic’ whenever she’s put in charge of such a tiny little person. 

“I make this babysitting malarkey look easy like a Sunday morning... 😂💕 (See what I did there?!) So I basically panic every time I’m entrusted to look over this miniature perfect human for even a couple minutes! 😂🙈!! She’s just too cute @fernemccann!!!,” Vicky captioned the pic. 

Despite the baby fear, Vicky has recently admitted that she’d actually love to have children with fiance John Noble. 

“I would love a little boy. I'm so open to the idea of having kids now. John is the one. I want a little boy that looks like him. Everyone around me is having kids so I'm really thinking about it now,” she admitted to The Sun Online recently.

So it seems that Gary Beadle isn’t the only one who’s getting some much needed baby practice in

