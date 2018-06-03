Vicky Pattison Pays Touching Tribute To Late Best Friend Paul Burns

Former Geordie Shore lass Vicky Pattison has taken to Instagram to share a touching tribute to her friend, Paul Burns, who passed away in June.

Vicky shared a sweet throwback picture with Paul, and her post comes after an inquest into his death was held last week.

"I think the hardest part of losing someone, isn’t having to say goodbye- but rather learning to live without them. Always trying to fill the void, the emptiness that’s left inside your hear when they go," Vicky wrote.

The lass added: "Christmas is a hard a time of year for anyone who has lost someone- their absence feels like a physical pain, an ache that will never go away."

Instagram/VickyPattison

"I just wanted to take this opportunity to say @mrpaulburns1 I love you so much!!! And me and the girls, and so many more people, miss you everyday and will never stop thinking of you!!!"

Vicky concluded her tribute by writing: "RIP My love I’m lost entirely without you 💙."

Geordie Shore lad Kyle Christie echoed Vicky's message, commenting: "Actually can't stop thinking about him recently x."

Holly Hagan also left three red hearts in the comments section.

Instagram/VickyPattison

Last week, an inquest heard that Paul had taken the drug MDMA on a night out before his death.

Coroner Karen Dilks said that a toxicology report found MDMA in his system, with the amount being "high in relation to the typical concentration in recreational users."

The coroner added that with the lack of other findings, the death "can be attributed to the effects of MDMA."

"Given the evidence I have heard today it's clear Paul Burns had no natural disease that could explain his death - the only significant finding was that of the toxicological findings of the level of MDMA.

"The conclusion I must report is that it was a drug-related death," the coroner added.

Paul, who was a boss at Newcastle's The Botanist, was hugely popular on the Geordie party scene.

Vicky has previously spoken out about his death, calling him: "one of the most amazing people in the world."

Geordie lass Charlotte Crosby wrote at the time: "Without you, Newcastle has lost its sparkle."

We're sending love to all of Paul's friends and family, and everyone who is missing someone this Christmas.

If you're struggling with a drug-related issue, you can Talk To Frank on 0300 1236600 or head over to their website to learn more about the dangers of drug use.