Vicky Pattison Pens Empowering Statement About Embracing Her Changing Weight

Vicky Pattison has penned an empowering statement about how she’s decided to stop declaring war on her body and instead focus on all the ways she can remain happy, healthy, and active.

The former Geordie Shore lass has always been upfront with fans about the pressure to look “perfect” on Instagram. She’s now urged her followers to make peace with what they see in the mirror and to stop striving for an impossible standard of perfection.

“You know that ‘extra’ weight you’ve been trying to lose?! That’s your spontaneous pizza nights. Laughter filled dinner dates. Drinks with friends you haven’t seen in months,” she pointed out.

“I am so done trying to manipulate my body into something it quite clearly doesn’t want to be- it wants to be curvy, it’s wants to have cellulite and it wants to be a little bit squishy in parts- it does not and will never want to be a size 6!

The 31-year-old explained that she’s no longer comparing herself to anyone else: “So I’ve decided I’m embracing it and instead I’m looking for ways to just be the best version of me!

“Instead of beating myself up about all the things I love and enjoy- i’m learning to love myself and looking at new ways to make keeping fit and healthy fun and enjoyable and not seem like a chore while I’m at it.

She added: “Wish me luck my Prosecco filled princesses! I hope you all know how wonderful you are!”

Preach.