Vicky Pattison

Vicky Pattison Pens Empowering Statement About Embracing Her Changing Weight

"I'm learning to love myself"

Sunday, September 29, 2019 - 10:18

Vicky Pattison has penned an empowering statement about how she’s decided to stop declaring war on her body and instead focus on all the ways she can remain happy, healthy, and active.

The former Geordie Shore lass has always been upfront with fans about the pressure to look “perfect” on Instagram. She’s now urged her followers to make peace with what they see in the mirror and to stop striving for an impossible standard of perfection. 

On Mondays... we wear pink 💕 It’s going to be another gorgeous weekend so I’m holding firm on my summer wardrobe until further notice.. and summery drinks too... and summery activities like beer gardens.. oh I’m just not ready to let go of summer at all yet ok?!!! 😍💕 Dress is @missyempire, link to shop on my insta story #ad

“You know that ‘extra’ weight you’ve been trying to lose?! That’s your spontaneous pizza nights. Laughter filled dinner dates. Drinks with friends you haven’t seen in months,” she pointed out.

“I am so done trying to manipulate my body into something it quite clearly doesn’t want to be- it wants to be curvy, it’s wants to have cellulite and it wants to be a little bit squishy in parts- it does not and will never want to be a size 6!

Have magic in your eyes and fire in your heart... 🧡🔥 Swimwear is @swimsociety big thanks to my girl @montanarosebrown1 ✨ #jet2view #rhmoments

The 31-year-old explained that she’s no longer comparing herself to anyone else: “So I’ve decided I’m embracing it and instead I’m looking for ways to just be the best version of me! 

“Instead of beating myself up about all the things I love and enjoy- i’m learning to love myself and looking at new ways to make keeping fit and healthy fun and enjoyable and not seem like a chore while I’m at it.

Giphy

She added: “Wish me luck my Prosecco filled princesses! I hope you all know how wonderful you are!”

Preach. 

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
Vicky Pattison Pens Empowering Statement About Embracing Her Changing Weight
Why Hotel Guests Are Reportedly Livid About Hailey And Justin Bieber’s Wedding
Mark Ronson
Mark Ronson Clears Up The "Embarrassing" Sapiosexuality Story
Malika Haqq at Daily Front Row in 2019
Khloe Kardashian Is "Overwhelmed" By Best Friend Malika Haqq's Pregnancy Announcement
Here’s The Inside Scoop On Hailey Bieber’s "Wild" Bachelorette Party In Los Angeles
Logan Paul Just Revealed He Wants A “High-Profile” Relationship With Kendall Jenner
David Dobrik Surprised A Homeless Man With A Car And A Year’s Supply Of Chipotle
Liam Payne Claims Louis Tomlinson Was “A Proper Diva” In Their One Direction Days
Get To Know Blanco Brown
Get To Know: Blanco Brown
2019 EMA Best UK &amp; Ireland Act Wildcard Nominees
Vote Now To Decide Your 2019 MTV EMA UK & Ireland Act Wildcard Nominee!
Cole Sprouse Just Took A Savage Swipe At KJ Apa’s Love Life And Fans Are Losing it
Tyler Cameron Reveals That He and Gigi Hadid Are Actually “Just Friends” After All
This Is Reportedly The Real Reason Miley Cyrus Ended Her Romance With Kaitlynn Carter
Kylie Jenner Announces Cosmetics Collaboration With French Luxury Brand Balmain
Universal Halloween Horror Nights 29
Stranger Things, Us and Ghostbusters: Why 2019 Is The Scariest Halloween Horror Nights Ever
Jake Paul Slams An MMA Fighter Who Made A Crude Comment About Tana Mongeau
Kim Kardashian And Kendall Jenner Were Laughed At On The Emmy Awards Stage
Pregnant Marnie Simpson Is “Struggling To Breathe” As She Approaches Her Due Date
Miley Cyrus And Kaitlynn Carter Have Reportedly Split After A Month Of Dating

More From Vicky Pattison

Vicky Pattison Pens Empowering Statement About Embracing Her Changing Weight
Vicky Pattison Refuses To Turn Off Her Instagram Comments As She Praises Her Boyfriend
Vicky Pattison Just Demolished A Troll Who Said She Had A ‘Belly’ In This Picture
Vicky Pattison
Vicky Pattison Announces She's Going On 'Celebrity Love Island'
Vicky Pattison Said The Sweetest Thing About Her Mum After ‘The Worst Year Of Her Life’
Vicky Pattison Pays Heartbreaking Tribute To BFF Paul Burns On His 38th Birthday
Vicky Pattison Pays Heartbreaking Tribute To BFF Paul Burns On His 38th Birthday
Vicky Pattison And New Boyfriend Ercan Ramadan
Vicky Pattison And Ercan Ramadan Look So In Love On Romantic Budapest Getaway
Vicky Pattison Left The Most Priceless Comment On This Picture Of Holly Hagan
Vicky Pattison Is Planning To Freeze Her Eggs But Doesn&#039;t Want To &#039;Pressure&#039; Herself
Vicky Pattison Reveals Why She's Planning To Freeze Her Eggs
Vicky Pattison And Ercan Ramadan Go Instagram Official With Cutest Couple’s Pic
Vicky Pattison And Ercan Ramadan Go Instagram Official With Cutest Couple’s Pic
Vicky Pattison Wants To Take Cheryl On The Pull And Gives The Most Iconic Advice On Self-Love
Vicky Pattison Hilariously Trademarked This Iconic Geordie Shore Phrase
Vicky Pattison Reveals She 'Wasted' Money Trademarking THIS Geordie Shore Phrase

Trending Articles

Malika Haqq at Daily Front Row in 2019
Khloe Kardashian Is "Overwhelmed" By Best Friend Malika Haqq's Pregnancy Announcement
Vicky Pattison Pens Empowering Statement About Embracing Her Changing Weight
Why Hotel Guests Are Reportedly Livid About Hailey And Justin Bieber’s Wedding
Cole Sprouse Just Took A Savage Swipe At KJ Apa’s Love Life And Fans Are Losing it
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Logan Paul Just Revealed He Wants A “High-Profile” Relationship With Kendall Jenner
Here’s The Inside Scoop On Hailey Bieber’s "Wild" Bachelorette Party In Los Angeles
Liam Gallagher: MTV Unplugged
Liam Gallagher Stuns Hull City Hall With Biblical MTV Unplugged Set
Liam Payne Claims Louis Tomlinson Was “A Proper Diva” In Their One Direction Days
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
Lewis Capaldi Unveils Powerful Music Video For Top 10 Song ‘Someone You Loved’
This Is Reportedly The Real Reason Miley Cyrus Ended Her Romance With Kaitlynn Carter