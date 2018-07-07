Vicky Pattison

Vicky Pattison Perfectly Sums Up How ALL England Football Fans Are Feeling Today

The most accurate thing we've witnessed in a long time (#itscominghome)

Sunday, July 8, 2018 - 10:47

Vicky Pattison has summed up how pretty much everyone in England is feeling today after beating out Sweden during yesterday’s World Cup quarter finals.

The former Geordie Shore lass has found herself swept up in football fever and shared possibly the most accurate meme about how the nation is 100% sure the trophy will be heading home next week. 

Now get checking out some of the Geordie Shore lasses' most incredible transformations to date...

Posting a video on Instagram featuring an iconic scene from Friends, the clip shows Marcel the monkey completely disobeying Ross’s order and slipping in a CD that plays 'Three Lions (Football's Coming Home)' by Baddiel, Skinner & Lightning Seeds.

AKA the song spilling out from every speaker up and down the country and the inspiration behind the #itscominghome hashtag. 

Everyone in England is Marcel right now... #itscominghome

Everyone in England is Marcel right now... #itscominghome

A post shared by Vicky Pattison (@vickypattison) on

Fans were loving the clip, with one person writing it was “the best” 2018 World Cup meme they’d seen so far, while someone else said it made them feel both “patriotic” and hopeful that we can successfully take on Croatia in the semi-final.

Vicky wasn’t the only celeb who found themselves clambering on board the football hype, with Charlotte Crosby, Ed Sheeran, Rita Ora, Ellie Goulding and many more going public with claims that our team will bring it home.

So proud of ENGLAND and being ENGLISH right now!!!🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 This is honestly so exciting Man!!!

For anyone unaware of how much of a big deal this is, England haven’t reached the semi-finals since 1990; the match on Wednesday will mark the third time the team has ever made it this far in the competition.

 

 

