Vicky Pattison Posts A Totally Unedited Selfie In Solidarity With Love Island’s Samira

Vicky Pattison has shared a completely filter-free selfie with the world as a way to show her appreciation for Love Island’s Samira.

The former Geordie Shore lass took to Instagram to point out how important it is for young girls to see what reality stars look like IRL – and argued that not being “perfect” is actually totally fine.

In a make-up free post, the lass wrote: “We were born to be real. Not perfect ✨ A very hungover and emotional Vicky Pattison, straight from the shower and feeling every one of my 30 years but popping this unedited and unfiltered pic of me because I think it’s important to show my reality and not just glossy, makeup pics.

She continued: “If you look closely you can see my scar on my top lip and my fake tan is getting a bit patchy. I’m not perfect but that’s ok.

As for why she’s decided to drop this 10/10 pic now, Vicky said that her heart went out to Samira on Friday night’s episode of the ITV2 show.

“After seeing Samira’s wobble on @loveisland I think it’s never been more important to show young girls that beauty comes in all shapes and sizes- and you don’t have to look like Megan to be attractive or desirable. Natural is just as sexy.

She concluded: “So here’s one for all the Samira’s out there! Keep doing you boo! YOU ARE ALL BABES!!! Hope you all appreciate my Sunday realness. Best regards.”

What a woman.