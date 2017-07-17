Vicky Pattison Posts Adorable Message To Fiancé John Noble, “You Loved Me When I Couldn't Love Myself”

Vicky Pattison isn’t such a tough cookie after all, apparently she has a gooey, soft centre. And we know this because she has posted the most adorable, honest and heartfelt tribute to her fiancé, John Noble, on Instagram.

“I fell in love with you because you loved me when I couldn't love myself.... @johnnoblejn never leave me,” she wrote along side a totally gorgeous pic of herself and her man.

Seriously just too cute.

The former Geordie Shore star is so loved up and we love it. She officially announced her engagement last month, and Vicky admitted that the proposal was a total surprise,

“I couldn’t believe it, I burst into tears. I said yes and then I looked at the ring and I was blown away, it was amazing,” she said in Ok magazine.

This isn’t the first time that Vicky has gushed about her future husband, she previously said of her fella,

“For years I've sort of struggled with my personal life and finding someone who was supportive of my career and is essentially successful in their own right as well. I finally have that with John. He's lovely and caring and strong.”

We’re getting all the warm fuzzy feelings.

Words: Olivia Cooke

WATCH: All the fun facts you need to know about this year's CBB contestants!



