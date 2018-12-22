Vicky Pattison

Vicky Pattison Proves The LBD Is History In This Knockout Lime Green Dress

It's time to question our own basic fashion decisions

Sunday, December 23, 2018 - 10:50


Vicky Pattison has come through to leave us feeling all sorts of regrets about our wardrobe decisions this December.

The former Geordie Shore lass could’ve easily picked out a classic LBD and still looked sensational, but she decided to do something a little different instead. By that we mean, she selected a lime green dress and looked like an absolute goddess. 

Now get checking out a glimpse inside the Geordie Shore cast's stunning homes... 

The 31-year-old captioned the shot: “You know what they say, green with... 😂💚 Girls night out in @mistressrocks!! Let’s do this! 🍾” before heading out on a night out in the Toon with her pals. 

Fans were loving the image, writing: “You look soooo good girl! All that hard work you did working out REALLY REALLY ]paid off] you look bomb,” as another said: “You look smashing in that dress! Such a good choice with your tan.”

You know what they say, green with... 😂💚 Girls night out in @mistressrocks!! Let’s do this! 🍾

“You do actually look f**ing amazing. Enjoy this time in your life,” someone else added, as a fourth user responded that her newly single status could change in no time: “Can I buy you a drink next time you’re in Yorkshire?”

Other than looking absolutely gorgeous, plenty of additional Instagram users praised her not only for looking good, but for being a great example for other young women going through difficult times.

Instagram/VickyPattison

“So proud of the way you’ve been handling yourself, you’re a strong beautiful lady and an inspiration to all us girls to always know our worth,” one person commented.

Is anyone else now seriously considering buying a lime green dress for New Year’s Eve?

