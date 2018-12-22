Vicky Pattison Proves The LBD Is History In This Knockout Lime Green Dress
It's time to question our own basic fashion decisions
Vicky Pattison has come through to leave us feeling all sorts of regrets about our wardrobe decisions this December.
The former Geordie Shore lass could’ve easily picked out a classic LBD and still looked sensational, but she decided to do something a little different instead. By that we mean, she selected a lime green dress and looked like an absolute goddess.
Now get checking out a glimpse inside the Geordie Shore cast's stunning homes...
The 31-year-old captioned the shot: “You know what they say, green with... 😂💚 Girls night out in @mistressrocks!! Let’s do this! 🍾” before heading out on a night out in the Toon with her pals.
Fans were loving the image, writing: “You look soooo good girl! All that hard work you did working out REALLY REALLY ]paid off] you look bomb,” as another said: “You look smashing in that dress! Such a good choice with your tan.”
“You do actually look f**ing amazing. Enjoy this time in your life,” someone else added, as a fourth user responded that her newly single status could change in no time: “Can I buy you a drink next time you’re in Yorkshire?”
Other than looking absolutely gorgeous, plenty of additional Instagram users praised her not only for looking good, but for being a great example for other young women going through difficult times.
“So proud of the way you’ve been handling yourself, you’re a strong beautiful lady and an inspiration to all us girls to always know our worth,” one person commented.
Is anyone else now seriously considering buying a lime green dress for New Year’s Eve?