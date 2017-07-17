Vicky Pattison

Vicky Pattison Responds To Beating Beyonce's Twins To This Magazine Cover

Move over, Sir Carter and Rumi.

Wednesday, July 19, 2017 - 16:23

Move over Rumi and Sir Carter because Vicky Pattison has waded in and stolen the crowning glory of being on OK! Magazine with just her businessman boyfriend and a massive rock on her finger.

The cover-story features Viks talking about her shock engagement to John Noble, with the former Geordie Shore gal already having revealed that her old castmates won’t be invited to her future wedding. Ouch.

I SAID YES...... @johnnoblejn I love you with all my heart and can't wait to be your wife 💍💙 #happilyeverafter all details in this week's @ok_mag!!!! Grab a copy!

What makes this whole spread even more of a big deal is that Viks has knocked actual Beyonce and her newborn twins off their perch -  and, for anyone wondering – she finds the whole thing pretty damn hilarious. As most of us would. 

This comes as Viks opened up about the fact she thought John was about to ditch her before the proposal, despite knowing from the beginning of their relationship that she wanted to be with him for the rest of her life.

"I feel bad that Vicky was so worried," John revealed in the interview. "I was terrified that if I saw her I'd give the game away. I wanted it to be a total surprise."

Now get checking out this update from MTV News:

