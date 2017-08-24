Vicky Pattison

Vicky Pattison Reveals Exactly What She Eats In A Week And It Includes Haribo And Wine

The Geordie babe says she eats healthy 80 per cent of the time

Saturday, September 9, 2017 - 15:34

Vicky Pattison looks incredible since she got serious about following a healthier lifestyle, but she doesn’t just live off dust and steamed kale, the former Geordie Shore star still enjoys sweets and booze.

Revealing her full weekly diet (which of course does include lots of healthy things like chicken, fish, salad and quinoa - you can read it all here) she definitely doesn’t deprive herself of treats. 

“I train when I can, eat healthily 80 per cent of the time, combat hunger pangs by carrying nuts and berries in my handbag as well as a protein shakes, drink 3 litres of water a day, and actually enjoy green tea - other than that I'm not too hard on myself,” she tells Women’s Health magazine. 

“I love Haribo and wine and I'm definitely not about to live in a world where they don't feature in my life - balance is my mantra,” she adds. 

“I try not to exclude any major food groups as a way to guarantee that I want something is to say I can't have it” she also reveals. 

She also says she’d never give up alcohol because, “life is for living”.

Thatta girl! 

