Vicky Pattison Reveals Heartbreak Over Her Dad’s Alcohol Addiction

The 30-year-old grappled with feelings of guilt for leaving home.

Monday, April 9, 2018 - 10:44

Vicky Pattison has opened up about her dad’s ten-year battle with alcoholism and has confessed that she used to fear she could end up developing the same addiction. 

The former Geordie Shore lass also explained that she grappled with feelings of guilt for leaving her mum and younger sister to “deal” with the problem while she launched her TV career.

In an interview with The Sun, the 30-year-old opened up about what it was like growing up with her father: “He’d lie about it and refuse to acknowledge how bad he was.

“He started going to AA but he came back from there and said ‘Vicky, there’s this bloke who drinks a bottle of vodka a day’. I was like ‘Dad you smash that in before breakfast, and you’re in denial.” 

The addiction ultimately led to the breakdown of her parents’ marriage, and the experience prompted Vicky to undergo therapy to curb her own boozing problems in 2016.

Pointing out that fiancé John Noble has been a huge help in easing her concerns, she said: “He’s told me that my dad is a different person and a product of a different environment and era.

“Just because I have some of his genes, I’m not automatically going to be like him. I used to panic I was my dad’s daughter. As I got older I got scared I was him. It almost became a self-fulfilling prophecy.”

Vicky has since come to terms with the fact that she's the only person "in control" of her decisions. 

 

