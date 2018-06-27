Vicky Pattison Reveals Heartbreaking Reason Behind Those John Noble Split Rumours

Vicky Pattison has shared the truth behind reports that she and John Noble have been going through a rough patch recently after posting an emotional message to her Instagram followers.

The former Geordie Shore lass left fans concerned when she took to the social-media app with an update reading: "Sometimes you just need a break in a beautiful place alone to figure everything out."

While some people immediately jumped to the conclusion that there was trouble in paradise with her relationship, the 30-year-old lass has revealed this couldn’t actually be further from the truth.

In an interview with Daily Star Online, Vicky said: "I'll be really honest with you, everyone knows that my best friend died at the start of this month, it was out of the blue. It was unexpected and I really struggled with it.”

At the time, she said she needed to tune out from the rest of the world to make sense of the loss of Paul Burns and revealed that any emotional posts were in reference to her “putting herself back together” after the ordeal.

"It got misconstrued as problems with John and I can't apologise to anyone enough if I have made them feel like me and John aren't great,” she said, before adding that she’s “lucky” to have her fiancé right by her side.

Vicky previously said of Paul: “You are my best friend, my oldest friend and one of the most amazing people in the world. My heart is broken. I know I will never get over losing you and this still doesn’t feel real."

We’re sending all our love to Vicky and anyone else coming to terms with the loss of a loved one.