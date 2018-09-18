Vicky Pattison

Vicky Pattison Reveals Her New Secret Wedding Weapon As She Admits Her Life "Fell Apart" This Summer

The former Geordie Shore star plans to be married by 2019.

Jordan Platt
Tuesday, September 18, 2018 - 13:14

We’re living in a world of impending celebrity marriages at the mo with everyone from Hailey Baldwin to Ariana Grande and Nick Jonas gearing up to tie the knot.

Buuut we’re most excited for Geordie Shore's Vicky Pattison getting hitched to her beau John Noble, and living her best life with the man she loves.

Hit play on the video to see Charlotte Crosby flaunt her 'imperfections'...

And speaking to OK! magazine, the winner of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of here! has apparently found the secret weapon she needs to make her nuptials run smoothly and with as little stress as poss.

“We do have a secret weapon now... I’ve found a wedding planner,” she told the mag when discussing how the planning is coming along.

Getty

She added: “When I send her pictures of flowers at 2am, she actually replies! So I’m feeling really positive now.”

2am?! Now that’s a work ethic. Going on to chat about when the date will be, as the wedding was postponed earlier this year due to the passing of Vicky’s best friend Paul Burns, she said: “We want to get married next year.”

Getty

“We just don’t know when or where precisely,” the Judge Geordie presenter went on to say.

And talking about the sensitive subject of why her summer was so tough, she said: “My best friend Paul died at the start of the summer. My life fell apart, there’s no other way to put it.”

“I wanted to eat chicken nuggets and drink rosé wine, so that’s what I did,” she said. “But I’ve accepted that I am who I am. I’m not going to chase this unrealistic ideal of perfection anymore.” We do love a woke queen.

The interviewer then touched on the subject of babies and Vicky’s relatable af response is hilarious.

Instagram/VickyPattison

Vicky said that some days she thinks she could stay at home, have a child, relinquish her hectic work schedule and have someone that loves her unconditionally. Cute.

But then she said: “Other days, I’m like, it’s 2pm on a Tuesday and I could get drunk right now.” Facts.

“The idea of babies is amazing but I don’t think we’re ready for the sleepless nights," she added.

And that’s the tea.

